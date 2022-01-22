Fans Devastated Over DWTS Pro’s News

“Dancing With the Stars” fans are devastated over the news that professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev has to pull out of the live tour. Read on to find out why has been forced to withdraw and what his fellow pros and “Dancing With the Stars” fans are saying about it.

Artem Chigvintsev Had To Pull Out of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Due to ‘Some Unexpected Health Issues’

In an Instagram post, Artem shared with the “Dancing With the Stars” family that he has experienced “some unexpected health issues” and therefore has to leave the live tour.

He wrote:

My time on tour so far has been wonderful — unfortunately, I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues. My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Artem did not reveal what the health issues are or when he might be able to rejoin the tour, but in a post on Instagram from January 16, his fiancee Nikki Bella wrote, “Bummed Artem and I didn’t get to dance for you all. Thank you all for being so understanding!! These are the times that when we don’t feel well or show symptoms we just truly have to erase the FOMO, get tested, stay home, and protect others.”

What Nikki is referring to was the January 14 Brain Injury Alliance Brainiac Bash where Nikki’s mom Kathy Laurinaitis was honored as the first recipient of the alliance’s Woman of Courage award due to her overcoming a brain mass on her brain stem, according to one of Kathy’s Instagram posts.

At the 2022 Brainiac Bash, Nikki and Artem were supposed to have performed together but apparently had to stay home due to illness.

The ‘Dancing WIth the Stars’ Crew Is Very Supportive Of Artem and His Family

In the comments on Artem’s Instagram post, his fellow pros were quick to offer their words of support and love.

“Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery,” wrote Gleb Savchenko.

Alan Bersten added, “Love you brother. Get well soon,” and Sasha Farber wrote, “Feel better.”

Married pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov also added their support, with Daniella writing, “Wishing you a fast recovery” and Pasha writing, “Rest up and get better soon, man.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe, the former “Bachelorette” star who won “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 with Artem as her pro partner and who is also touring with the pros for the 2022 tour, wrote, “Hope you’re resting and recovering.”

Pros who elected not to participate in the tour also chimed in, with Sharna Burgess writing, “Love you, Artem, feel better soon,” and Lindsay Arnold added, “Love you, Artem.”

Keo Motsepe, who fans will hopefully get to see back on “Dancing With the Stars” after he was not selected as a pro for season 30, wrote, “Get well soon, brother,” and judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “I hope you feel better soon, Artem.”

And “Dancing With the Stars” season 18 alum Danica McKellar added, “Feel better!!!”

Fans Are Disappointed But They Understand

In the comments, the “Dancing With the Stars” fans are understandably sad that they may not get to see Artem on the tour, but they understand that health has to come first.

“Prayers for a good recovery!! I have tickets for the end of Feb and would be so disappointed not to get to see you dance live but health is the #1 priority!! You got to take care of yourself for Sweet Teo and Nikki!!!” wrote one fan, in reference to Artem’s fiancee Nikki and their son, Matteo.

Another fan added, “Praying for your physical, mental, and spiritual health. May you take all the time you need. Thank you for giving so much of yourself to others.”

“Get better soon, I was so sad you weren’t there this week,” wrote another fan.

“Nooooooooooooooo…….. I have tickets in two weeks. You will be missed,” wrote one fan, and another added, “Oh no!! You were one of the top people I wanted to see again on tour in February. Feel better.”

“Wishing you a quick recovery, Artem,” wrote another fan. “Your presence on the tour will be missed in the meantime.” Another fan wrote, “The stage isn’t the same without your smiling face.”

One fan wrote that she commends him “for taking time off to heal” and a lot of other fans told him to take good care of himself and get better.

“Your health rather physical, mental, or emotional comes first, keeping you in prayer. Hope you get some time w/Matteo & Nikki our kiddos, love ones always seem to heal us faster,” wrote one fan.’

The tour won’t miss a beat with Artem’s absence, however. They have what are called “swings” in place in case a pro has to take a day off or falls ill. In fact, the tour’s official Instagram account recently posted a “swing appreciation post” praising swings Alexis Warr and Kiki Nyemchek, writing, “As swings, Alexis and Kiki are responsible for covering ALL of the female and male tracks, respectively, and are ready to go on at a moment’s notice. The talent, work ethic, courage, and dedication it takes to do what they do EVERY single night — especially in these unpredictable circumstances where dancers have to call out at the last minute — is extremely admirable. Help us show these superstars some love!”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

