DWTS Fans Slam Carrie Ann Inaba

Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” is nearly over, with the finale airing on Monday, November 22, 2021, on ABC. During the semi-finale, which aired on Monday, November 15, some fans were upset with judge Carrie Ann Inaba for her scoring.

Melora Hardin and professional partner Artem Chingvintsev danced the Rumba during the episode, and the judges mostly liked her dance. Len Goodman awarded the couple a 10, they got a 9 from Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, but Carrie Ann Inaba gave them an 8 out of 10. Overall, then, they earned 36 out of 40.

She said that at one point Hardin’s foot came off the ground, and she said she would have to dock a point for a lift.

Fans were not happy with Inaba’s score.

Fans Did Not Like Inaba’s Scoring

Carrie Ann – I gotta dock a point #DWTS pic.twitter.com/R0ZyFddcSv — Allison the disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) November 16, 2021

Inaba is known to many fans as the judge who will dock a point if a couple performs a lift in a dance where it does not belong, and the Rumba is one of those dances.

“Here come Carrie Ann with her lift b-s,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Lawd always gotta dock a point for a lift #dwts.

“Carrie Ann is so f***ing dumb at this point I’m over it …. this sh** is ridiculous,” another wrote.

Some Fans Criticized Inaba For Overscoring Suni Lee

carrie ann gave melora and artem a 8 but cody and cheryl a 9? what is this woman's problem??!?!!?!?!?!?!?!? #dwts — mikey ♉ Text Kenya to 21523 (10x) (@resilienceisme) November 16, 2021

Carrie Ann Inaba was the judge who was placed to mentor Suni Lee and Sasha Farber on their redemption Foxtrot, and she gave the couple a perfect 10 for the dance. Fans did not think the dance was worthy of that score.

“And once again Carrie Ann f***ing up the score. That wasn’t a 10. I get she worked with them and is proud their foxtrot improved. But everybody could clearly see their frame and footing were off in certain places. But okay,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Carrie Ann is on the crack tonight.”

“That was one shaky Foxtrot almost thinking it was a Quickstep. Carrie Ann giving Suni a 10 and Melora an 8 is way off,” another tweet reads.

“Carrie Ann scored Cody higher than Melora. Really? All because she’s the lift police and thought she saw a lift #DWTS,” one person wrote.

Many fans thought Inaba’s scoring was inconsistent across the night, especially when it came to Hardin and Rigsby.

“Carrie Ann gave Melora and Artem a 8 but Cody and Cheryl a 9? What is this woman’s problem?!?!?!?!?! #dwts,” another person wrote.

One wrote, “So Carrie Ann gives Melora an 8 but Cody a 9. Are you kidding me? #dwts.”

Others wrote about how her scoring “doesn’t sit right.”

The episode wass a double elimination, meaning that at the end of the night, the couple with the lowest combined votes and scores from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough will be sent home automatically. That’s one reason fans could be so upset about the inconsistent scores across the board.

Then, the two couples with the next two lowest number of votes will go in front of the judges, who will vote for whichever couple they would like to see in the finale more.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Says Season 30 Is ‘Probably’ Their Last