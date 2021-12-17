Fans Slam DWTS Pro

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are calling out former professional dancer Edyta Sliwinska for her social media posts. Read on to find out why they’re saying she has “very f***** up ideologies and beliefs.”

In a Reddit thread, one poster said that “Edyta has very f***** up ideologies and beliefs” and told everyone to check out her Twitter.

Someone responded, “She’s nutty and annoying asf. She lost me when she tried to insinuate that BIPOC don’t experience systemic racism rather white people do. Like b****, bye. With the s*** she tweets about, no way she’s all there.”

Another fan wrote, “Her Twitter is a dumpster fire,” and a fourth replied, “She’s a dumb*** idiot and I’m glad she never won this show.”

Another commenter wrote that fans might “be surprised how many of the other pros” share her beliefs but “aren’t open about it on social media.”

Sliwinska was on “Dancing With the Stars” from seasons one through 10, then came back for season 22. She is married to another former pro, Alec Mazo, who was on the show in seasons one, four, five, seven, and nine. Alec won the first season of the show with partner Kelly Monaco; Edyta never won the Mirrorball Trophy, but she did take 2nd place in season six with partner Jason Taylor. The two married in 2007 and have two children, a boy named Michael, 7, and a girl named Leia, 4.

The hullabaloo started because Edyta posted that Twitter says you can’t post “false or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the virus (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people.”

Except that the article she links to regarding misinformation doesn’t say that. The restricted content is about shedding the “vaccine,” not the virus.

The page reads, “False or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the vaccine (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people.”

Edyta goes on to say that this isn’t about vaccines because she’s vaccinated, it’s about “censorship and evident suppression of freedom of speech.” She also posted a screenshot of the CDC’s website talking about how vaccinated people can still spread the virus and wrote, “Am I missing something here? Because under Twitter’s new misinformation policy you would be canceled if you said that. #freedomofspeech.”

Past tweets that also had controversial comments include one about making her kid wear a mask while outside at preschool, one about “systemic racism” in regards to a Daily Mail article about a city giving out money to low-income families, one about YouTube banning misinformation videos about the 2020 presidential election, which Edyta captioned, “Now YouTube is telling us what to think or not to think. I’ve seen that before. Behind the iron curtain. What happened to free access to information and making decisions for ourselves?”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

