‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Slam Judges For Inconsistent Scoring

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” continued on September 27, 2021, with an all-new live episode featuring dances from the couples as well as the first elimination of the season.

Throughout the episode, scores from judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli seemed a bit inconsistent, with dances they thought were strong getting the same scores as those they seemed to like less.

Fans noticed the inconsistencies, and they spent the episode tweeting about the way the judges were scoring, specifically when it came to Len Goodman’s low scores, which are notorious.

Fans Thought the Scoring Was Inconsistent

When Matt James and Lindsay Arnold were criticized for their Samba, some fans thought Len Goodman was too hard on them.

“I need to see Len do all these dances.” One person tweeted, along with a “Show us what you got” gif.

Another wrote, “Matt did better than they scored him… yet again.”

Others thought that type of dance was hard so early on in the season since so much goes into it.

“Samba should not be used so early in the season. #dwts,” one person tweeted.

After Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong performed their Cha Cha, fans were upset because the judges ended up scoring them lower than Matt James at just 24.

“What the hell are these scores? Just 2 above stiff a** matt james? this doesn’t make sense #dwts,” one viewer tweeted.

Another thought the scores were racially motivated, tweeting, “Looks like another week of the blacks being underscored. We gotta investigate these judges.”

Later, Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov received high praise from the judges compared to some of the earlier couples, but still ended up with sixes across the board.

“So no matter how well you dance you get a 6? Ok. Got it. #DWTS” one person wrote.

Another tweeted, “Christine Chiu was better than a 6 and Miz didn’t deserve a 5 #DWTS.”

Fans Were Especially Upset With Len Goodman

Fans were especially upset with the notoriously grumpy judge Len Goodman. After The Miz and Witney Carson performed their tango, which received sevens from each of the other judges, Goodman gave them a 5/10.

“Len gave that Tango a 5!? He needs an eye exam!” one person tweeted afterward.

Another wrote, “Len with a 5!? What the absolute f***?!”

Yet another tweeted, “Yo Len is being extra harsh with the numbers. He seems more hard to impress this season. #DWTS ion like that.”

After a rumba from Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green that got bad reviews from the judges, one fan tweeted, “Is Len okay? Can we check on Len? Does he need a snack? #DWTS”

Len Goodman did make up for the 4 he gave to Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach last week, however, giving them a 6.

“Yaaaaas IMAN! This was the one I’ve been waiting for, he got robbed last week !! #DWTS” one person tweeted.

The judges’ scores count for part of the elimination determination. They are combined with the votes from viewers and then added up to see which couples are in the bottom two. Ultimately, the judges are the ones who decide which couple gets sent home and which couple gets to move on to the next week.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

