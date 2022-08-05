Fans Blast ‘Reckless’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold

Some fans are upset with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold’s “reckless” behavior on a recent Instagram Story.

Arnold shared that her sister, Brynley, gave birth to her baby girl and that she was “racing” to get to the hospital to meet her. That meant filming herself while it appeared she was driving.

“I’m all done with classes for the day and I am racing to the hospital to meet baby girl,” she said. “I’m so excited.”

Then, she shared a video after she left the hospital.

“I just left the hospital, I’m gonna miss her so much, she is absolutely perfect,” she said.

Fans Were Not Happy With Arnold

After the video was posted, some took to Reddit to talk about Arnold’s behavior.

“‘I am racing to the hospital’ and taking a video for Instagram at the same time. – Lindsay Arnold Cusick,” the Reddit thread reads.

One person replied, “She’s very reckless with filming while driving on a regular basis.”

“That’s the whole ‘influencer’ culture,” a reply reads. “They all film videos while driving to show how much they ‘hustle.'”

Another wrote, “She’s just a very clueless person. That bubble she’s grown up in sure didn’t give her a lot of street or book smarts.”

Others just thought Arnold shouldn’t have posted about the baby.

“I get that this is part of her job, but not everything needs to be captured for the ‘gram like this,” a comment replies. “Especially when you’re behind the wheel of a car. One of these days, your luck is going to run out, and nobody outside your family and friends will have any sympathy.”

Another person said they reported the post.

“I reported the post and will continue to report every post of her filming while driving,” they wrote. “This is so incredibly dangerous and I’m sick of seeing it.”

Others said she was putting others in danger.

“She’s headed to meet her family while putting someone else’s family in danger. The privilege is draining,” the comment reads.

Some Say They Don’t Like Arnold’s Vibe

Some fans said they just didn’t like the way Arnold was acting.

“Lindsay has that ‘I’m better than everyone vibe,'” one Reddit user wrote. “So into herself & her 4 sisters. Pay attention to the road!! You’re not the most important person driving. Keep your eyes on the road & off your stupid phone. Loser.”

Another commented, “I thought I was the only one who was seeing this! I do believe her main focus is social media. It’s sad.”

This isn’t Arnold’s first time getting pushback from fans.

In December 2021, some fans were upset with Arnold for her vacation posts, and in October 2021, some fans were upset about her behavior at restaurants alongside her daughter and her family. Others were upset earlier in 2021 after her announcement of a fitness line. In early 2022, some were annoyed by her posting on social media.

Arnold’s sister, Brynley Arnold, gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

“She’s here and we never knew this kind of love existed,” Brynley wrote on her Instagram post. “We are so happy and grateful.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

