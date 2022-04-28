Some Fans Complain About DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold

Fans of professional dancer Lindsay Arnold have jumped to the “Dancing With the Stars” pro’s defense after hate for her was posted online.

Arnold shared some messages from someone who was rude to her on social media in an Instagram Story on April 26, 2022.

The thread started by attacking Arnold for posting so many ads to different brands, and it went on to say things like “U love looking at yourself” and calls Arnold “annoying” multiple times.

Arnold’s caption reads, “Tonight’s entertainment brought to you by ‘Cheryl’ (not sharing her full handle cause I don’t want to give her the attention she wants)”

This led to fans going to Reddit to talk about Arnold, with many coming to her defense.

Some Fans Think Arnold Posts Too Many Ads

Arnold often posts affiliate links to different brands on her Instagram stories, which is one of many ways that influencers are able to make money. In one Reddit thread, a fan asked that everyone “leave Lindsay alone” after her Instagram Story.

“Can I just say I don’t understand why people get so annoyed about Lindsay posting ads,” the post reads. “If you look at it from a business perspective all she is doing is helping brands get exposure by marketing their products to her audience and making profit off of it. It’s a JOB.”

People mostly agreed in the comments, but some did say they thought Arnold went overboard with the ads.

“I think people like myself are annoyed with all the competing products (multiple skincare lines, vitamins, and more) and the hundreds of clothes that are all ‘the best’ and ‘her favorite’ but we almost never see her wear them,” one reply reads. “Her stories are about 80% affiliate links per day. Sure, she’s an influencer but she’s a pretty annoying one.”

Others said they had to unfollow her on social media, and more said that it should be more balanced.

“Influencers are a personal brand,” they wrote. “So whatever they are shilling needs to represent them. If whatever she’s advertising is super crappy and ridiculous or whatever, then that also speaks negatively on her.”

Some Defended Arnold

In a separate Reddit thread about the messages Arnold had received, some fans defended the professional dancer and influencer.

“If you find someone’s content annoying just unfollow them. It’s not that deep,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “It’s Lindsay’s account, she can post what she wants. If ‘Cheryl’ is that annoyed by it she doesn’t need to follow her. And I don’t see the point in DM Lindsay something like this. Does it make ‘Cheryl’ feel good to do that? Lindsay’s ads are excessive, but she’s not the only pro who does it.”

Others pointed out that being an influencer is a job.

“People needs to get into their head that influencer is now a full job. That’s also part of her job, if you don’t like it, unfollow. But what is really pathetic is taking the time out of your day to comment that much about someone you have the power to unfollow,” one person replied. “She is a professional dancer and she is an influencer. Understand that.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

