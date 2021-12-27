Some DWTS Fans Slam Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans had some strong words about professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s time on the show. Read on to find out why they don’t think he was a very strong partner.

Some Fans Think His Choreography Was The Reason His Partners Got Eliminated





Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Dancing with the Stars Cha Cha Cha Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Dancing with the Stars Cha Cha Cha 2011-03-22T02:02:08Z

In a Reddit thread, one “Dancing With the Stars” fan posted footage of Maks dancing with Amber Rose on season 23 back in 2016 along with a laughing emoji and the caption, “Sometimes I question Maks as a choreographer,” to which another fan replied, “It’s the headbanging for me” with another laughing emoji.

One person pointed out, “It’s very easy to criticize a choreographer based on their worst choreography” with more laughing emojis, and another said, “That gave me a good laugh. All his dances with Amber were rather poor even when they were given great songs like the [‘Game of Thrones’] theme and ‘Booty’ by JLo.”

That same fan also said that Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy and Val’s wife and fellow pro dancer Jenna Johnson danced to the same song from the video and “the difference between the brothers really shows.”

One fan even went so far as to blame Maks’ choreography for getting Heather Morris eliminated from the show back in season 24 — which, admittedly, was a shocking elimination when she went out in 8th place because Heather is a talented, trained dancer who danced backup for Beyonce.

“I always felt like his choreography for the ‘Froze’-themed jazz for Heather is what got her eliminated,” said one viewer, to which another replied, “I wish Heather had Keo [Motsepe] instead!”

Fans Think Maks Is Only Good When He’s Given A ‘Ringer’





Erin Andrews & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Dance Rumba(5.10.2010)(#DWTS 720p) Erin Andrews & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Dance Rumba the music ''Missing You'' 2019-11-15T23:01:00Z

A “ringer” is a person who enters a competition and has an inordinate amount of previous experience and therefore could potentially blow everyone else out of the water. On “Dancing With the Stars,” ringers are considered people with prior dance training or sometimes athletes like figure skaters or gymnasts.

“[Maks] sucks and is only good when he’s given a ringer like [ice dancer Meryl Davis] or [Spice Girl] Mel B,” wrote one fan.

Indeed, in his 17 seasons on the show, Maks only won the Mirrorball Trophy when he was partnered with ice dancer Meryl and he came in second place with dancer Mel B. He did also manage a second-place finish with actress Kirstie Alley, but they did not always earn the highest scores from the judges, so she must have had a massive fanbase voting for her.

In a separate Reddit thread, fans have expressed their disgust with how he treated some of his past partners, especially Hope Solo. In a clip a commenter posted, he is shown being rough with her in rehearsal and then storming out when she asked him to stop.

One fan wrote, “Maks is the worst and couldn’t put up with a woman that challenged him or didn’t just follow behind him like a puppy. As many pros have said, controlling the [celebrities’] personalities is half the battle of being a professional on the show and Artem [Chigvintsev], Sharna [Burgess], and Cheryl [Burke] are a few that have dealt with strong/bad personalities well. We all know it’s possible. Why couldn’t he do it too?”

What do you think, fans? Do you agree with these viewers about Maks?

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

