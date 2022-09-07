Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 After First Official Cast Announcement

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are upset after the first two celebrities were officially announced for season 31 of the show.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Heidi D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio were revealed as the first two celebrities cast in the upcoming season of the show.

As an influencer and part of the DWTS cast, Charli follows in the footsteps of Olivia Jade Giannulli and pop star JoJo Siwa as celebrities with large social media presences making their way into the ballroom.

Charli boasts the second-highest following on TikTok with 145.7 million followers. There, she posts dance videos as well as updates fans on her life and products that she loves. The star also joins the roster of celebrities who have dance experience. She’s been taking dance lessons since she was a young girl.

Heidi boasts over 2 million followers on TikTok and is a fixture on “The D’Amelio Show” alongside Charli.

The names were leaked ahead of time by TMZ.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Upset About the Casting

After the casting was announced, some viewers took to Twitter to express their feelings.

“@GMA it’s time to let go of #DWTS,” one person tweeted. “Awful.”

Another person wrote, “Who is Charli and Heidi D’Amelio?”

Others were upset that the reveal for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 was just two cast members and there was no reveal of their partners.

“was it rlly just charli & heidi?” one person tweeted.

“That was the lamest sh** I’ve ever seen!” one person wrote on Reddit.

Another person commented, “Who are they? Seriously, who are they?”

“WOW They couldn’t get REAL celebrities. Who next Bill Barr?,” another tweet reads.

The full reveal will be made on “Good Morning America” on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Fans Previously Said They Would Not Watch

The show’s first season 31 promo video was released on August 11, 2022. The video features clips from animated Disney movies including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Lion King,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and more. It also features judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman as well as host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

The promotion confirms the premiere date and time of the show as September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

Some fans won’t pay for Disney Plus, which currently runs at $7.99 per month. As of December 8, however, the price will increase to $10.99 per month for people who want the premium service which does not include ads.

For the duration of “Dancing With the Stars,” the service should cost $7.99 per month, and the show will air with no advertisements, per TV Line.

“Everything is going to streaming,” one person tweeted. “Wtf not everyone has high speed internet or the money for these services. This sucks.”

One person tweeted, “That’s terrible… not everyone can afford ‘Disney plus’ to watch DWTS…. going to lose a lot of ratings.”

Many fans took to the comment section on Instagram to share their frustrations.

“First season I’ll miss as I’m NOT PAYING FOR ANOTHER STREAMING SERVICE,” one person wrote. “I can afford it but not doing it and it’s sad to me so many huge fans on fixed incomes can’t afford to.”

Another person commented, “NOPE!! First time since season one I will not be watching!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Makes Major Change Ahead of Season 31 Premiere