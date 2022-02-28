DWTS Fans Slam Pro Dancer Witney Carson as ‘Insensitive’

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are upset with professional dancer Witney Carson after they thought some of her posts on social media were insensitive or tone-deaf.

Carson spent much of the weekend posting Instagram Stories about getting SCUBA certified alongside her husband, Carson McAllister. In between those posts, Carson shared a few thoughts about the ongoing war in Ukraine, including one post fans thought was insensitive.

Carson Asked If She Should Make a ‘Frick Putin’ Sweater

In one of her Instagram Stories, Carson asked her fans if she should make a sweater that says “Frick Putin.”

Fans of the dancer took to Reddit to talk about her post, with some saying they could not believe that Carson actually posted that.

“I just went to her stories because I thought there was no way she could’ve actually posted this, and yet…” one person wrote in the replies.

Another replied, “Just checked because I thought she’s taken it down by now, but nope. It’s so much worse when you find out it’s buried in her extensive gushing about becoming scuba certified. Totally thoughtless.”

“This is shocking but also so insensitive to Val and Maks…. Maybe be confident in your stance instead of making it into a poll for views and interactions. The whole crew could have handled this better IMO,” one person wrote.

Some thought the post would not have been bad if Carson offered to make the sweater with all proceeds going to Ukrainian relief.

“If she wants to maintain her friendship with these Ukrainian pros on the show and remain best friends with someone whose brother-in-law is literally trapped in the country and is in a life or death situation she better not make that sweatshirt for a quick buck. She should rather put all that effort into donating instead,” one person replied.

‘DWTS’ Pro Maks Chmerkovskiy Is Currently In Ukraine

Maks Chmerkovskiy, former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, has been sharing updates from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he has been staying while filming the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance.” The dancer and his famous brother, Val, are native Ukrainians.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 25, 2022. Since then, President Biden has issued a statement calling the invasion “unprovoked and unjustified,” per ABC News.

Val has called out his fellow dancers for not speaking out about the crisis, and Maks’ wife, Peta Murgatroyd, has asked her fans for prayers.

In an Instagram post, Murgatroyd wrote, “Please pray for my husband Maks. I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder.”

She added, “My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more. Many of you are asking for details and I don’t have the answers, but yes, he is safe right now. Please pray that he comes home soon. Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

