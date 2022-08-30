Fans Think Witney Carson Will Win DWTS Season 31 After Celeb Partner Leaks

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” think they know which professional dancer and celebrity partnership will win season 31 of the show.

Witney Carson, a fan-favorite professional dancer, is set to be partnered with comedian and actor Wayne Brady for the upcoming season, according to insider Kristyn Burtt’s website DanceDishWithKB.

Fans have plenty of thoughts about the partnership, with many comparing Brady to Carson’s former Mirrorball-winning partner Alfonso Ribeiro.

Fans Think Carson Has Been Given a Ringer

Fans took to Reddit to talk about the partnership when it leaked.

“Wayne Brady is so similar to Alfonso as a contestant,” one person wrote. “I honestly would put high bets he wins with Witney only knowing a few of the celebrities. I think he has less dance experience but I personally like his persona way more and I think he’ll appeal to all demos.”

Another person called Brady a “clear front runner to take it all.”

Others pointed to Brady’s dance experience.

“He starred in kinky boots on Broadway and in Hamilton in Chicago, executing choreography from probably the two most prolific Broadway choreographers in the last decade or so. In kinky boots he did it mostly in heels,” one person wrote. “He’s gonna kill it on DWTS.”

Others said they are looking forward to the partnership.

“Omg yes!!! Wayne/Witney partnership is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 I am soooo happy for her I feel like it may be like another Alfonso partnership 😭 I think he’s going to be a frontrunner along with Charli and has potential to win the whole thing. This may be Witney’s second mirrorball!!!,” one comment reads.

Some, however, said they’re not sure Brady has the social media pull to win it all.

“Witney stay getting the ringers,” one person commented. “I wanted to see the people who never get the ringers with ringers this season to see what they are capable of doing.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Will Be Announced on September 8

The official announcements for the “Dancing With the Stars” cast will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8, 2022. Many names have already been leaked, however.

There have now been six celebrities who have been leaked to be on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

Here are the celebrities viewers will see on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, according to Burtt.

Charli D’Amelio

Heidi D’Amelio

Wayne Brady

Daniel Durant

Jordin Sparks

Here are the pros you can expect to see on season 31 of the show, according to Burtt:

Women:

Men:

The troupe will also be making a return in season 31 and will include Ezra Sosa, Alexis Warr, Kateryna Klishyna, and Sasha Farber.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

