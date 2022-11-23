Fans Accuse DWTS of ‘Rigged,’ ‘Fixed’ Competition

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are up in arms about the way the season 31 finale played out when TikTok sensation and reality star Charli D’Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas beat out “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy for the win.

Here’s what fans are upset about:

Some Fans Think ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was Rigged for Charli D’Amelio Since the Start

Some viewers were mad all season long that Charli D’Amelio was even competing on “Dancing With the Stars” since she has extensive dance training and also partnered “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough for the “Step Into the Movies” ABC special. They re-created the iconic “Dirty Dancing” finale dance with D’Amelio playing the Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) role and Hough playing the Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) role.

Some angry fans feel like the show was “rigged” all along for D’Amelio to win. They also feel like Windey and Chmerkovskiy were “robbed” of the win.

“I think the win was rigged for Charli, who did win!! Not fair!!” wrote one commenter on Facebook, to which another replied, “Totally agree. Not fair, Mark comes back after being absent for several seasons and is paired with Charlie. Professional dancers shouldn’t be allowed to compete.”

“Just going to say that Gabby, Wayne and Shangela were robbed! Charli is a dancer and judges’ favorite since day one. They promoted the family’s show every week. It wasn’t a surprise that she won, which she shouldn’t have. Such BS!!!,” wrote a third commenter, to which another commenter replied, “I know Gabby should of won.” The original poster then commented, “Absolutely she should of!!! She actually had emotion and didn’t know how to dance.”

“I knew it was fixed weeks ago should not have happened,” said a fifth fan.

“Miss Perfect is going to win we already see it. Mark and Charli is the judges’ winner from the beginning. What over 13 years of dancing lessons, who wouldn’t have it” wrote another commenter.

“Rigged by Derek for his best friend and hand picked professional dancer Charli. Never watched a single dance of theirs as I can’t stand Mark,” wrote one viewer, to which another replied, “I agree. My sister knows someone who competed on dancing with the stars and they said they choose the winner in the first few weeks of competition and pluck everyone else off one by one.”

Many fans were lamenting that Windey and Chmerkovskiy took second place because they think she showed more growth as someone with less dance experience coming into the season.

“I wanted [Gabby] to win so so bad. She was absolutely amazing though! She’s a winner in my books!” wrote one fan.

“[Gabby and Val were] the best of the lot. Sorry but they were robbed,” wrote a second fan.

A third fan added, “While Charli did great… gabby deserved it more in my opinion. She showed personality and had more growth than Charli I think.”

“Gabby really grew on me this season. In the end I really liked her. She was silly and an excellent dancer. If Charli wasn’t there, she would have won,” said another fan.

One fan predicted ahead of the finale announcing the winner, “[Gabby will] come in 2nd. Wait and see. It’s been set,” to which another fan replied, “It was set weeks ago….I could have stopped watching but I wanted to see Louis and Cheryl B dance tonight.”

Finally, one fan said that having someone as talented as D’Amelio in the competition takes all the fun out of it.

“It takes the fun out of the competition when you know from week one who is going to win. Having contestants on who are more at level makes the show more interesting and not as clear cut on who will win,” wrote the fan.

But Many Fans Were Celebrating That Gabby Didn’t Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’

For as many fans of Windey’s out there who think she was robbed, there is also a vocal contingent of fans who hate that “Dancing With the Stars” keeps casting “Bachelor” nation people and they think Windey shouldn’t have even been on the show.

“I’m sooo tired of the Bachelorettes winning, I want anyone but Gabby to win this season!” wrote one fan.

Another added, “So glad Gabby didn’t win. Her voice drove me crazy,” and a third wrote, “She’s fake and thinks she’s God’s gift.”

Many fans also felt like Windey and Chmerkovskiy were over-scored on their redemption cha cha.

“[That cha cha] was not a 10!” wrote one commenter, to which another viewer replied, “Nope, not even close,” and a third fan responded, “Yeah, I thought it was just me thinking this. I felt like it was stiff.”

“Gabby’s [redemption dance] was not a 10. She was stiff and looked nervous. I thought Shangela and Wayne were much better. The outcome was predictable,” said another fan.

“Really tired of hearing how wonderful Gabby is. She had dance experience. Brady is so good and he worked hard for his points. Gabby’s wasn’t a 10 tonight,” said a fifth fan.

And some of the viewers just want the “Bachelorette” star to “go away.”

“Honestly, Gabby has been pushed down our throats with two stints on The Bachelor Nation and now ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ She was amazing, but not even comparable to Charli!” wrote one fan.

“So glad that this show is over for the season. We won’t have Gabby constantly shoved at us. She has milked her fame. Go away,” wrote another fan.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in 2023.