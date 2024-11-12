DWTS Fans Upset by Pros’ ‘Major Announcement’

Quite a few “Dancing With the Stars” fans have expressed being unhappy after pros Ezra Sosa and Emma Slater shared a “major announcement.”

After teasing fans with something big, the duo announced that they will be hosting a TikTok Live during the second half of the November 12 episode.

The eliminated season 33 contenders will be filming non-stop, giving fans a different look at what’s going on. Moreover, the two will be live during the commercials, giving fans a no-break view of what’s happening behind-the-scenes.

“That means you’re going to see backstage. We’re on the ballroom the entire time. We’re going to be watching the couples rehearse during the commercial break when normally you’re watching commercials, you’re not watching the show, you could be on TikTok Live,” Slater explained.

“We tried it today and we’re basically sports commentating the whole time. It’s hilarious,” Slater added.

Sosa added that the only way for fans to see the process of the dancers creating their Instant Dances will be on TikTok Live.

However, many fans were disappointed with the news, as they expected something bigger.

Fans Took to Reddit to Share Their Reactions to Emma Slater & Ezra Sosa’s Announcement

Sosa and Slater shared a couple of posts on social media explaining what they’d be doing during part of the 500th episode show. However, some fans pointed out that it won’t be easy to keep an eye on TikTok while also watching the show live on television.

“This is major flop announcement……like we will be watching the actual show and are hyped for that. Why would they do this simultaneously?” one person wondered.

“It’s literally a money grabbing tactic, so gross,” someone else said.

“DWTS insta fully announced this BEFORE them like wtf what a disappointment! how are people gonna watch the live and show at same time,” a third comment read.

“Ok…I’m lost… we’re supposed to watch them host the dance off on tik tok live and watch the show as they do or??” a fourth Redditor questioned.

“It’s odd since it will spoil the episode for people on the west coast,” another pointed out.

Some Fans Are Upset Because They Don’t Have TikTok & Won’t Be Able to Watch

Another problem that some people have been pointing out is that not everyone has TikTok. In fact, after Slater and Sosa explained what they’re going to do on Tuesday night, dozens of fans took to the comments section on Instagram to ask if the live could happen on IG instead.

“Noooo, use IG! Because we are all already here using IG seeing this announcement!” one person suggested.

“For all the millennials out here, can we do it on IG?!” someone else asked.

“Sorry I don’t do TikTok. Why can’t you just do a instagram live,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Ok what about the adults who don’t have TikTok? (Asking for an adult who doesn’t have TikTok),” a fourth added.

For those who do have TikTok and want to tune in, follow the “@officialDWTS” TikTok account.

