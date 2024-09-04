DWTS Fans Upset Following Season 33 Cast Announcement

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans are upset with the casting choices for season 33. The full cast leaked on social media on September 3 and was confirmed the following day on “Good Morning America.”

Fans have been super excited to hear that Witney Carson is returning after taking some time off to be with her family. Also, news that Ezra Sosa has been added as a pro after three seasons in troupe was welcomed by fans. When it comes to the “stars” who have been added to the cast, however, there’s been some serious feedback.

The season 33 cast includes Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Stephen Nedoroscik, Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson, and Joey Graziadei for the guys. The women who will be competing are Tori Spelling, Phaedra Parks, Anna Delvey, Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader, Chandler Kinney, and a last minute addition of Jenn Tran.

While the cast seems to have a decent mix of stars from different walks of life, the overall consensus from fans seems to be disappointment. Many have taken to social networking sites, such as Reddit, to react.

Fans Reacted to the Season 33 DWTS Cast on Reddit

Many fans expressed feeling “annoyed” with the season 33 cast.

“I’m annoyed. Britt deserves better after getting an abuser last season. They needed to resurrect Michael Jackson himself and give her a true ringer to make up for that mess. And Ezra has to get paired with a criminal for his first season?” one fan wrote.

“The rollercoaster of not knowing Britt was a pro, to knowing she is a pro, to her getting Eric is sickening,” someone else added.

“Rylee getting a ringer before Britt and Daniella is insane actually,” a third comment read.

“Anyone else not that excited about this years cast besides like 3 contestants?” a fourth fan said.

Other fans have already shared who they think the frontrunners will be. Overall, people are rooting for Olympic athletes, Maher and Nedoroscik.

The premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” will take place on September 17. The show will air on Tuesday nights through the duration of the season.

Sasha Farber Was Originally Demoted to Troupe

The biggest surprise for the season 33 cast was the last-minute addition of Tran. The finale of “The Bachelorette” aired on September 3 and ended with Tran revealing that she had her heart broken.

However, producers were able to ink a deal that will have her competing for a Mirrorball Trophy — and found her a pro partner at the last minute. Longtime pro Farber was supposed to be part of the season 33 troupe. Now, however, he’ll be part of the competition.

“I love how Sasha always finds a way onto the cast!!” one fan said about the change.

“Jenn and Sasha! Wow did not expect that,” another comment read.

“I wish y’all could hear my cackles rn! They had to get Sasha on that plane quick,” a third fan added.

It’s unknown if someone else will be brought in to take Farber’s place on the troupe.

