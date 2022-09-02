Fans Outraged After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro is ‘Demoted’

Fans Outraged After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro is ‘Demoted’

Getty From left to right, Gleb Savchenko, Lauren Alaina, Alan Bersten, Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber and Ally Brooke at "Dancing with the Stars" Season 28 Finale.

Some fans are upset after “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber was moved from the professional dancer roster to the troupe roster for the upcoming season.

Though not officially made by Disney+, the announcement was posted by insider Kristyn Burtt, who has reliable sources and often makes announcements on Instagram and TikTok.

Members of the troupe are professional dancers who did not get paired with a celebrity partner but are still members of the cast. They fill in if anything happens with another professional dancer, they act as backup dancers, and they participate in opening numbers as well as any other professional dance numbers throughout the season.

That being said, Farber does not seem upset about the move. He has been working on choreographing numbers for the professional dancers in the upcoming season, and he will be part of each episode of the upcoming season.

When it comes to why he was moved to a different position, Burtt said there were likely no celebrities cast who were the right fit for him and the move is not a demotion.

Still, some fans can’t help but be upset their favorite professional dancer won’t have a celebrity partner in the upcoming season.

Some Fans Want Farber in a Bigger Role

Some fans are upset that Farber has become a member of the troupe for the upcoming season.

“Why is sasha back in the troupe 😡dwts,” one person tweeted after the announcement.

Another person wrote, “WHY IS SASHA BACK IN THE TROUPE?! #DWTS,” and they got a reply that reads, “The only way I can justify it is if every girl is 6ft tall and it would make it harder for the dances, but still makes like zero sense.”

Some said they won’t be watching the show because of the move.

“The fact that Sasha isn’t going to be a pro this season is motivation enough to not watch,” one tweet reads.

One person took to a Reddit reply to the casting to write, “I’m surprised that they demoted Sasha to troupe instead of some other male pros.”

What Pros Are on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

A few professional dancers have been officially announced for season 31 by “Dancing With the Stars,” and others have shared their involvement in the upcoming season on social media.

There have been a slew of leaked contestants and professional dancers for the rest of the cast as well, though those have yet to be confirmed by Disney.

The names of professional dancers who are set to be on the upcoming season were leaked by insider Kristyn Burtt, however. Here are the pros you can expect to see:

  • Britt Stewart (confirmed on social media)
  • Cheryl Burke (confirmed by Disney)
  • Peta Murgatroyd (confirmed on social media)
  • Emma Slater (confirmed on social media)
  • Koko Iwasaki (confirmed by Burtt, new cast member)
  • Daniella Karagach (confirmed by Disney)
  • Witney Carson (confirmed by Disney)
  • Val Chmerkovskiy (confirmed on social media)
  • Alan Bersten (confirmed on social media)
  • Artem Chigvintsev (confirmed by Disney)
  • Gleb Savchenko (confirmed on social media)
  • Louis Van Amstel (confirmed by Burtt)
  • Brandon Armstrong (confirmed by Disney)
  • Pasha Pashkov (confirmed by Disney)

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

