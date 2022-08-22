Some Fans Call For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro to Be Fired

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are calling for a professional dancer to be fired after a resurfaced video.

A viewer took to Reddit on August 21, 2022 to share a tweet from July 2020 that features a resurfaced video of Val Chmerkovskiy where the dancer appears to be rapping the n-word.

“@tyrabanks okay queen, first thing we need you to do is get rid of val,” the tweet reads. “This is him saying the n word in a song he wrote.”

The tweet also accuses Chmerkovskiy of throwing “a trump/mexican party” and being “sued for fat shaming a girl with down syndrome.”

Chmerkovskiy Was Sued in 2016

. @tyrabanks okay queen, first thing we need you to do is get rid of val. this is him saying the n word in a song he wrote. he also threw a trump/mexican party and got sued for fat shaming a girl with down syndrome pic.twitter.com/Fk9lJNPQR8 — karoleena (@swiftlybersten) July 15, 2020

The lawsuit referenced in the tweet is from 2016, according to People. It called into question a meme where an 8-year-old girl drinks from a cup at a baseball game. The words in the meme state “Letting your kid become obese should be considered child abuse,” according to the outlet.

Chmerkovskiy posted the meme in 2014, according to the lawsuit obtained by People. The dancer “removed the meme three days after posting it on his own accord,” People reported.

There were no later updates about the lawsuit, though Chmerkovskiy was being sued for $6 million at the time, according to People. CBS and the photographer were also named as defendants, the outlet reported.

Fans Want Chmerkovskiy Fired

In the replies to the Reddit post about the video, some fans called for Chmerkovskiy to be fired.

“I truly don’t want the producers to bring Val back,” the poster wrote. “Downvote it or drag me. The show moving onto a different platform should exclude workers who talk down on their employees and for them to kiss up to him. He has never once apologized.”

They added, “From him saying the n word and calling the pros Russian spineless b****es and threatening to fight them on the dance floor.”

Other people want Chmerkovskiy to apologize for the video.

“Such a nasty guy. and he hasn’t changed one bit since this … 0 apologies, 0 repercussions, just lecturing us lmaooo. His rap is garbage too,” one person wrote.

Some people speculated about things going on behind-the-scenes.

“I question whether some of the people behind the scenes on DWTS over the years who actually run things whether they are also racially insensitive, bias,or dare I say it possibly racist too,” one person wrote. “Honestly with some of the crap they allow and do it has definitely crossed my mind more than not, so sadly can’t say I’m surprised they possibly ignored this, or treated it as no big deal. As far as the vid it’s appalling, ignorant X a 1000 and gross. I cannot stand that word and hate how it seemingly gives some white men some type of sick pleasure saying it.”

Others recalled seeing the video when it was originally posted.

“I’m glad they found it bc I’ve been looking for that video for the longest and it was wiped clean from the internet,” one person commented. “He still needs to answer for that.”

Some defended Chmerkovskiy.

“All of these things are not ok…but how old is this? I hate when people try don’t like someone and than try to dig crap from their past,” one person commented.

Another person wrote, “This entire post is old and ridiculous. People make mistakes. Good luck with this old a** tweet to Tyra, hope they do something for you.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Professional dancers who are returning include Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson.

