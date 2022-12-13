Fans Warn Lindsay Arnold About ‘Dangerous’ Behavior

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold are warning her after she posted a video of her 2-year-old daughter, Sage, climbing out of her crib for the first time.

“My toddler just climbed out of her crib for the first time and I caught it on camera,” Arnold wrote in the video, which showed Sage climbing out of her crib and leaving the room.

Arnold also posted about it on her TikTok where she shared a video of finding Sage out of her room during naptime.

Fans Are Worried About Sage’s Safety

Many people suggested Arnold get a crib tent, while others said they believe this means it’s time to upgrade Sage to a “big girl bed.”

“Scary stuff,” one person wrote. “We moved ours to the toddler bed almost immediately and put a gate on her door so she couldn’t leave the room.”

Another person wrote, “This is a huge safety issue and not funny at all – you need to lower the mattress.”

“This isn’t funny it’s incredibly scary and dangerous,” one comment reads. “Toddlers are known to open the front door and roam into the street. The dangers alone in the house are serious enough when unsupervised. Your laughing to her and making it seem like praise is only encouraging her.”

Arnold later shared on her now-expired Instagram Stories that she found a way around Sage climbing out of the crib. She put her daughter’s sleep sack on backward where she wouldn’t be able to reach the zipper, which keeps her in her crib.

In the TikTok video containing the incident, Arnold captioned, “I did not expect that at the end” and included hashtag “#naptimefail.”

Fans commented on the video with suggestions about how to keep Sage in her room.

Arnold & Her Husband Are Expecting Their Second Baby

Arnold announced in October that she and her husband are bringing another baby into the world.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold wrote on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” she wrote.

In November, Arnold revealed that she is pregnant with a girl.

“We are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so happy that Sage will have a sister,” she captioned a post.

Arnold is not the only “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer that is expecting a baby.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finalist Witney Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in January 2021.

Jenna Johnson is also expecting her first baby. She and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their baby boy in January 2023.

Daniella Karagach was the most recent pro to announce her pregnancy with her husband, Pasha Pashkov.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” she wrote in the post. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Arnold, Karagach, and Carson are all due in May 2023.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 for season 32 on Disney+.