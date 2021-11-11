Who Will Win DWTS Season 30? Fans Weigh In

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is coming to an end on Monday, November 22, 2021, and with only the semi-finals to go before the finale, fans think they know who could come away with the win this time around.

With two eliminations on the Monday, November 8, 2021, episode and two more coming on Monday, November 15, 2021, there’s no saying for sure who will win the competition, especially with so many talented competitors this season.

The partners left on the show are JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev.

Fans Have Mixed Views On Who Will Win

When the season started, some people thought that JoJo Siwa was a shoo-in for the win, as she has been training as a dancer for much of her life. Four of the remaining six contestants, in fact, have had professional dance experience. Cody Rigsby was a backup dancer, Amanda Kloots was a Rockette and had a career on Broadway, and Melora Hardin was in a “Dirty Dancing” show with Patrick Swayze.

That being said, fans on Reddit think that the winner will be a surprise.

“I’m surprised by the voting results each week,” one fan wrote. “How voting has been going lately, JoJo might not win. I think Melora has a good chance.”

Another commented, “I’m thinking Iman will win. I just think he’s appealing the most to mainstream viewers. As for who I want to win I don’t have a strong preference. Suni is my favorite but at this point, I don’t see her winning.”

After breakthrough performances from just about every single couple on Janet Jackson night, many people’s opinions will change about who might win. The only couple who has not been in the bottom two is Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

“I’m thinking Iman or Jimmie,” one person wrote. Jimmie Allen has since been eliminated from the competition. “Iman has the NBA behind him, with even Lebron James publicly supporting him.”

One person agreed, writing that “Those two best fit the type of contestants the DWTS demographic has historically voted for to win.”

Many Fans Originally Thought JoJo Siwa Would Win

Multiple fans on Reddit talked about the fact that they were originally sure that JoJo Siwa would win but are now unsure if she’ll even make it through to the finale.

“I went into this thinking JoJo was going to win given her talent and her fanbase,” one person commented. “However, after last week, I don’t think she will. She’ll make it to the finals because the judges will always save her over whoever ends up in the bottom with her.”

Someone responded with doubts that Siwa will actually make it through to the finale because in a double-elimination scenario, the person with the lowest score and vote total combined is automatically eliminated with no chance to be saved by the judges.

One person said that they believe Melora Hardin is the most likely to win, followed by Amanda Kloots, then JoJo Siwa and Cody Rigsby.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on ABC.

