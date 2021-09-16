How to Play DWTS Fantasy Fan Challenge

Get ready to show off your “Dancing With the Stars” knowledge, fans. ESPN is offering a fantasy fan challenge where you can compete against other fans and the grand prize winner gets a virtual dance lesson with a “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer! Here’s what you need to know.

The Official Fan Challenge Information

On the ESPN “Dancing With the Stars” landing page is where you can sign up. If you have never played in an ESPN fantasy league before, you’ll need to create an account. Then there are picks that you make on various questions for the premiere episode. You have to get your picks in by 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Monday, Sept. 20, so don’t wait too long!

Here are the questions for week 1:

Will a couple get a 10 from any of the judges in the season premiere?

Will a couple get below a 5 from any of the judges in the season premiere?

How many times will all four judges put up the same exact score after a couple’s dance during the season premiere?

Which pro dancer will be partnered with star JoJo Siwa?

How many outfits will Tyra wear during the season premiere?

What will be the combined total of all the judges’ scores in the season premiere?

In addition to those, you also have to choose which star in a group of three will have the highest total score during the season premiere. The groups are:

Iman Shumpert, Matt James , and Suni Lee

Martin Kove, Melora Hardin, and Jimmie Allen

Christine Chiu, Olivia Jade, and Brian Austin Green

Mel C., JoJo Siwa, and Cody Rigsby

Amanda Kloots, The Miz, and Kenya Moore

We have also created a group called “Heavy on DWTS” where you can play against Heavy’s experts and readers, so click on this link to join our group.

The Scoring and Prizes

The scoring is easy — each correct answer is worth 10 points. Entries will be scored and within three hours of the end of the East Coast airing of the show. Then the entries will appear on a master Leaderboard where you can see who has scored the most points.

The open-ended final question (“What will be the combined total of all the judges’ scores in the season premiere?”) is only used as a tiebreaker for the individual round prizes. The tiebreaker winner is the person who gets the closest to the actual answer, even if they go over. This is not “The Price is Right.”

Scoring of the entries for the weekly prizes will take place approximately three business days after the conclusion of the round. There are prizes offered with every episode, so make your picks every week even if you aren’t doing that well overall.

Weekly prizes include “one (1) autographed item from or related to the show.” Examples include paddles, tote bags, posters, headshots, bathrobes, T-shirts, cardboard cutouts, hoodies, and mugs.

The grand prize for the winner of the entire season is a virtual dance lesson with one of the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

