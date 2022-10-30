‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist Announces Engagement

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” finalist Melanie “Mel B.” Brown, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rory McPhee over Halloween weekend.

Here’s what you need to know about the proposal:

Mel B. Said The Proposal Was ‘Very Romantic’

Mel B. revealed her engagement on Friday, October 28 on an episode of the U.K. talk show “Gogglebox,” according to Us Weekly.

The site says that Mel B. recounted how she and McPhee were vacationing in Berkshire, United Kingdom luxury hotel Cliveden House when McPhee popped the question.

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. THere were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel … it was very romantic. I love flowers,” said the singer.

She previously praised McPhee’s kindness in a 2021 interview with The Guardian, though she did not give his name at the time, simply revealing that he was someone she had known for a long time.

“I’m with someone who’s very kind. Very, very kind. And more than anything we’re really good friends from way back,” said the “Dancing With the Stars” season five contestant at the time. Mel B. took second place on the dancing competition series with her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

McPhee is a hair stylist who owns his own salon in Horsforth, Leeds, which is a city in the United Kingdom about four hours north of London.

This will be Mel B.’s third marriage. She was previously married to Jimmy Gulzer, with whom she shares daughter Phoenix; and Stephen Belafonte, with whom she shares daughter Madison. Mel B has maintained that her relationship with Belafonte was abusive, something he denies, according to ABC News. Mel B. also shares daughter Angel with ex Eddie Murphy, though the two were never married.

Mel B. Was Also Honored With a MBE by Queen Elizabeth & Prince William Earlier This Year

It’s been a big year for Mel B. In May 2022, she was bestowed the MBE by Queen Elizabeth and Prince William for her work as an advocate for victims of domestic violence. MBE stands for Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. It is an order of chivalry that honors people who have made significant contributions in various areas. According to the British Monarchy’s website, the Order of the British Empire “recognizes distinguished service to the arts and sciences, public services outside the Civil Service and work with charitable and welfare organizations of all kinds.”

The event honoring Brown was the first major ceremony held at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic, according to the Daily Mail. Brown wore a red dress designed by fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and was accompanied by her mother, Andrea, for the ceremony.

The former Spice Girl has been a vocal advocate for victims of domestic violence after she herself was involved in what she says what a physically and verbally abusive marriage to film producer Stephen Belafonte, which she covered up for years.

“It was my duty to lie because in my mind there was no way out,” the singer told The Guardian in the 2021 interview. “You’re living in a nightmare, and then tell the outside world that everything is fine because you’re so embarrassed, and riddled with guilt, and worried that nobody’s going to believe you. … I felt so much self-hate. I’d lied to so many people. Then I felt very angry that I’d let that person get away with all that for 10 years.”

Since divorcing Belafonte, Brown has been working with Women’s Aid, “a grassroots federation working together to provide life-saving services in England and build a future where domestic abuse is not tolerated,” according to its website.

In a May 2021 interview, Mel told The Sun that she wants to work for Women’s Aid for the rest of her life, saying, “I want to be a Women’s Aid patron until the day I die. I’ll always be there flying the flag. It’s not just about my experience, it’s about listening to all the other women’s voices.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific times on Disney Plus.