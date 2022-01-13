DWTS Finalist Says The Show Made Them ‘Regret’ Their Life Choices

A “Dancing With the Stars” finalist is opening up about his time on the show. “Catfish” host Nev Schulman said it made him “regret [his] life choices.” Read on to find out why and also how he really feels about Kaitlyn Bristowe, who beat him out for the Mirrorball Trophy in season 29.

Nev Schulman Said ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is the Only Thing That Has Ever Made Him Regret His Life Choices





Play



Nev's Freestyle -Dancing with the stars Nev Freestyle with partner Jenna 🔼I do not own the rights to this video all credit goes to Abc's Dancing with the stars 🔼Dancers : Nev and Jenna 🔼Songs: Singing in the rain youtu.be/D1ZYhVpdXbQ 2021-06-24T06:52:30Z

On a January 2021 episode of Jana Kramer’s podcast “Whine Down,” the country music singer and host had to ask Nev about “Dancing With the Stars” because they’re both alumni — Nev finished in second place on season 29 with partner Jenna Johnson and Jana finished in fourth place on season 23 with partner Gleb Savchenko.

Jana told Nev that she loved watching him on “Dancing With the Stars” and that she was really rooting for him to win, to which he cheekily replied, “Apparently not hard enough. If maybe you had got a few more people to vote, I would’ve had it.”

But as for his experience on the show, Nev said that “Dancing With the Stars” really drove home for him that he loves to dance, and maybe he should have pursued that professionally.

“That experience [on ‘Dancing With the Stars’] was the only thing that’s ever happened that really made me regret my life choices,” said Nev. “I should have just been a professional dancer. I should’ve just pursued dance and been a dancer.”

Of course, the married father of three did add that he is “happy

with where [he’s] at,” but “Dancing With the Stars” did give him a taste of what might have been if he had gone down a different road in life.

“Well, you were really good and you were fun to follow along,” said Jana.

Nev Joked ‘We Don’t Talk About Kaitlyn Bristowe’





Play



Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson Paso Doble (Week Seven) | Dancing With The Stars Nev & Jenna dance Paso doble to "Swan Lake Remix"—District 78 Scores: 30 (10, 10, 10) Thank you for watching!! Please comment, like and subscribe!! FOLLOW ME on INSTA: instagram.com/witsayfan/ If you have any video ideas or requests, comment them! I love hearing from my subscribers and always try to shout out whoever gives me… 2021-11-19T15:15:01Z

Nev and Jenna lost the Mirrorball Trophy to “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem Chigvintsev and he joked with Jana that “we don’t talk about Kaitlyn Bristowe” in their house, but he added that he “actually really like[s] her.”

He also asked Jana about her time on the show. She laughed and said she was in the bottom a lot.

“Semi-finals, but I had a few breakdowns along the way because, you know, I’m not a dancer! Me and Gleb were in the bottom like all the time,” said Jana, to which Nev responded, “Ooh, Gleb! Were you single at the time?!”

Jana then laughed and said, “I was separated,” and Nev said they would have to talk about that later. In case you’re curious, Jana revealed in her book that she had to tell her then-husband Mike Caussin about her “flirts and flings” during the past few months when they were separated.

“I had let myself have some — how should I put it? — ‘flirts and flings’ during our separation. I told Michael about them when he asked, even though, damn, did a part of me want to lie through my teeth. If I had entertained other guys purely out of retaliation, that would be one thing; I could own that. But I know myself and I know I was genuinely intending to move on. I wanted to prove to myself that I was still lovable. He heard my truth and accepted it,” wrote Kramer in her book with Caussin called “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.”

Jana and Mike divorced in April 2021, however, after she found out he was unfaithful. She recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli.

She also told Nev on the podcast that she would love to get another crack at “Dancing With the Stars” when she wasn’t so distracted by her marriage falling apart because that was too much on top of the pressure you already feel on the show.

“I feel like it mentally just messes you up because you’re you and you are successful and then you go on the show and you’re like, ‘I suck!’ and it makes you feel like you just — I don’t know, for me, I would actually love to go back and have more fun with it and not be miserable with my marriage and that whole thing,” said Jana.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Says Val Chmerkovskiy Looked At Her In ‘Pure Disgust’