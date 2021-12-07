DWTS Finalists Fans Think Were ‘Robbed’ of Winning

When reality TV relies on votes from viewers to determine which finalist comes away with the win at the end of a season, it’s inevitable that some fans will think certain contestants have been robbed of the win. That’s certainly the case for some former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants.

In a Reddit thread, some fans talked about which contestants they believe were ultimately robbed of the win.

Read on to learn about which celebrities fans thought were most robbed of their chance at the Mirrorball trophy.

Milo Manheim: Season 27

The original poster said that Milo Manheim was the main person they thought was robbed at the end. Manheim was a contestant during season 27 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

That season, Bobby Bones came away with the Mirrorball. Since then, some of the rules have changed; now, scores from judges are combined with votes to determine the bottom two throughout the season as well as the overall winner instead of relying only on votes to get to that point.

In a reply to another comment about Manheim, the poster wrote, “I was watching their dances again and I’m honestly still pretty mad about it.. I know it’s been awhile but can we all sign a petition to recount the votes please?”

Another person wrote, “Everyone from season 27 was robbed lol.”

Riker Lynch: Season 20

Some fans thought that Riker Lynch, who competed on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars,” was robbed of the Mirrorball trophy. Lynch was a cast member on Glee and a member of the band R5. He was partnered with professional dancer Allison Holker, but ultimately lost the whole show to Rumor Willis, who was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Rumor was good, but I wasn’t as excited to see her as I was to watch Riker and Allison every week,” one person commented on the Reddit thread. “Even though I love Riker and would’ve wanted to see Allison with a Mirrorball, Rumor most likely won because their freestyle was more impactful than Riker’s.”

Another person said that they are “still bitter” Lynch lost.

Zendaya: Season 16

Zendaya Coleman was a celebrity participant on “Dancing With the Stars” season 16. She was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, and she ultimately came in second place to Kellie Pickler, who was partnered with Derek Hough.

Multiple people on the Reddit thread commented that they thought Zendaya was robbed of her win. One person included her in a list of people they thought were robbed and explained why.

“The winners for their seasons (in my opinion) were either boring, not memorable, carried by their pros (and their fanbase that wanted to see them get a trophy), or completely unlikable,” the commenter wrote.

Other Celebrities

Some fans said that Kel Mitchell, who was a contestant on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Witney Carson was robbed by “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, who ultimately won that season.

Others talked about Nastia Luken, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, the runners-up from season 30.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Season 30 Celebs Val Chmerkovskiy Would Have Loved As Partners