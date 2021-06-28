This ‘General Hospital’ Star Would Love to Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Celebrities cast on ABC’s ballroom dancing competition “Dancing With the Stars” come from all walks of life and entertainment, including daytime television. Now, one star says they hope they get a chance to be on the show.

Soap opera stars have been part of the show and have even won the show in previous seasons. The first winner of “Dancing With the Stars” was Kelly Monaco, a star of “General Hospital.” She also returned for the season 15 all-star season, where she placed third overall.

According to SheKnows, the last time a “General Hospital” star was on “Dancing With the Stars” while they were still active on the soap was in season 16 of the show with Ingo Rademacher.

Finola Hughes Would Love to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In an interview with SheKnows, Finola Hughes revealed that she would like to be on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Hughes has been on “General Hospital” since 1985. She has played the characters Anna Devane, Dr. Liesl Obrecht and Alex Devane during her years on the show. The actress has also appeared on “All My Children,” “Charmed,” “Mellisa & Joey,” and “Blossom.”

It turns out that she would love to add a Mirrorball Trophy to her collection of awards.

“Oh, ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I don’t know… I would love to,” she told the outlet.

She also said she already subscribes to “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy’s dance fitness app Dance & Co.

“Those guys are fun,” she said at the time. “I love Val.”

Who May Be on Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

There has been no official cast released for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” at the time of writing.

A few celebrities have expressed interest in being on “Dancing With the Stars” for the upcoming season.

Recent “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams expressed her interest in being on the show, according to Extra. The show has been Bachelorette-heavy recently, however, with two back-to-back winning seasons by Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, so it’s possible that the show will take a break from casting Bachelorettes for at least one season. Other “Bachelor” Nation people who have been rumored to want to be on the show are Zac Clark and Matt James.

Another celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the cast is actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage, according to OK! magazine.

In February 2021, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman told TMZ Sports that he would love a chance to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy and thinks he would have a good chance of bringing it home.

Another star who said they may compete in a new season is Sharna Burgess’s boyfriend, Brian Austin Green. He said he was originally supposed to compete on season 29 of the show, and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd told Hollywood Life she wanted Green to join the show.

The ballroom dance competition will be returning in September 2021. Based on past schedules, the show will likely premiere on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC. If that turns out to not be the premiere date, the monumental season will start one week later, on September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

