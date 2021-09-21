‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 First Elimination Predictions

The first episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 aired on September 20, 2021. The premiere featured many highlights including an outfit from Tyra Banks that appeared to be based on the Mirror Ball trophy. No one was eliminated this time around, but that will change next week when the first couple is sent home.

During the first episode, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gave out scores based on the overall performances. Those scores are set to be combined with the totals from the overnight vote for an overall week one score.

Next week, the scores and votes from week one will be combined with the scores and votes from week two in order to determine which couple is sent home first.

Eliminations Predictions Based on Judge Scores

There were some high scores on the first night of the competition, but there were also some very low scores mixed in. “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove came in with the lowest score of the night with just 13 out of 40 after the judges told him that it seemed like he was unprepared and suggested more rehearsals for the following week.

Here are the scores given by the judges for premiere night, from high to low:

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: 29 out of 40

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: 28 out of 40

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: 27 out of 40

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: 26 out of 40

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: 26 out of 40

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov: 25 out of 40

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: 25 out of 40

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: 24 out of 40

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold: 24 out of 40

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess: 24 out of 40

Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Witney Carson: 24 out of 40

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: 22 out of 40

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: 21 out of 40

Martin Kove and Britt Stweart: 13 out of 40

Based solely on the judges’ scores from night one, it would seem that Martin Kove will be the first to be eliminated, but viewers know that’s not the way the competition works.

Predictions Based on Fan Responses

Though the judge’s scores tell one story, another is being told by the fan responses to certain members of the cast.

Many fans are targeting one celebrity, in particular, to be voted off first.

Olivia Jade is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who went to prison following a college admissions scandal that put Olivia Jade in the public eye in a negative sense. Olivia Jade is also an Instagram influencer, and she’s set to be partnered with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Fans took to Twitter to let ABC know they were not happy with seeing Olivia Jade in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom.

“We need to put our differences aside & come together to get Olivia Jade voted off Dancing With the Stars during the first week, we can do it,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “It’s beyond easy for little rich white girls to rebrand how tf is olivia jade on dancing with the stars?”

“I hate that Olivia Jade is on Dancing With the Stars. It shows that rich white people don’t face consequences,” another person tweeted.

Some fans think that the scoring was unfair, especially when it came to Iman Shumpert, which could point to him getting more votes.

“Watching dancing with the stars and there is no f***ing way OLIVIA JADE scored higher than iman shumpert,” one viewer wrote with five angry emojis.

That being said, there is an entire episode to go before any eliminations take place, meaning that if a celebrity is really great for week two and improves from week one, it’s possible that they will not be sent home.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

