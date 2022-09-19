Fans Annoyed Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Premiere

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are already expressing annoyance with season 31 of the show before the premiere has aired.
On September 18, 2022, the show confirmed that there will be an elimination on the first night of the competition, breaking from the tradition of waiting until the end of the second episode to eliminate a couple.
“Do you have a #DWTS favorite?” the post reads. “Voting opens when Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday at 8ET/5PT and closes after the final competitive dance, so make sure to stream on #DisneyPlus and save a couple from elimination the first night!”
Some Fans Are Unhappy With the Show’s Decision
Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are annoyed that there will be an elimination during the first night of the competition.
Fans took to Reddit to express their discontent.
“Really? That sucks that someone is already going to be going home,” one person wrote. “I feel like week 1 should always be a non-elimination, to give couples time to adjust and do more than one dance.”
Another person commented, “Wow, that is rough and is a bummer I wish it weren’t that way.”
Others wished they had structured the season differently.
“Why wouldn’t they do an extra double elimination?” one person wrote. “Week 1 elimination just seems unfair to me especially since it’s the first time they are all dancing and some have harder dances than others.”
Another commented, “Tbh, would rather have had another double elimination than having someone out week 1.”
What Dances Are Performed During the Premiere?
Each of the dances that are expected for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 episode one have been revealed ahead of time.
Here’s what viewers can expect to see in the ballroom:
- Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Jive to “Pump It” by the Black Eyed Peas
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese Waltz to “The Time of My Life” by David Cook
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Cha Cha to “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)” by Carl Carlton
- Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Foxtrot to “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John & Britney Spears
- TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Cha Cha to “Savage (Major Lazer Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion
- Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Cha Cha to “Lady Marmelade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & P!nk
- Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Quickstep to “Dancing With Myself” by Billy Idol
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Tango to “Barbra Streisand” by Duck Sauce
- Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Tango to “We Found Love” by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Salsa to ‘Titi Me Pregunto’ by Bad Bunny
- Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a Cha Cha to “Got To Give It Up” by Marvin Gaye
- Jason Lewis and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Cha Cha to “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers
- Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Salsa to “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls
- Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jive to “As It Was” by Harry Styles
There will also be professional dancer numbers as well as numbers performed by the troupe throughout the show.
“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.