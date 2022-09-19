Fans Annoyed Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Premiere

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are already expressing annoyance with season 31 of the show before the premiere has aired.

On September 18, 2022, the show confirmed that there will be an elimination on the first night of the competition, breaking from the tradition of waiting until the end of the second episode to eliminate a couple.

“Do you have a #DWTS favorite?” the post reads. “Voting opens when Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday at 8ET/5PT and closes after the final competitive dance, so make sure to stream on #DisneyPlus and save a couple from elimination the first night!”

Some Fans Are Unhappy With the Show’s Decision

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are annoyed that there will be an elimination during the first night of the competition.

Fans took to Reddit to express their discontent.

“Really? That sucks that someone is already going to be going home,” one person wrote. “I feel like week 1 should always be a non-elimination, to give couples time to adjust and do more than one dance.”

Another person commented, “Wow, that is rough and is a bummer I wish it weren’t that way.”

Others wished they had structured the season differently.

“Why wouldn’t they do an extra double elimination?” one person wrote. “Week 1 elimination just seems unfair to me especially since it’s the first time they are all dancing and some have harder dances than others.”

Another commented, “Tbh, would rather have had another double elimination than having someone out week 1.”

What Dances Are Performed During the Premiere?

Each of the dances that are expected for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 episode one have been revealed ahead of time.

Here’s what viewers can expect to see in the ballroom:

There will also be professional dancer numbers as well as numbers performed by the troupe throughout the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.