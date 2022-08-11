WATCH: First ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Promo Released

The first promotional video for season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” has been officially released to fans.

The video features clips from animated Disney movies including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Lion King,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and more. The promotion also features judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman as well as host Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

The promotion confirms the premiere date of the show, which is set at September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+. The People article where the clip was initially released also confirms that the cast will be revealed on “Good Morning America” on September 8, 2022.

Some Fans Want the Show to Change

After some casting rumors for season 31 surfaced, some fans begged the show for change.

The rumor first appeared on the site Bravo and Cocktails when someone sent in a tip titled “S(r)utton Her Stuff!”

“ABC have signed the newest southern fan favorite of Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ up to dance on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ her huge popularity and quirky person will keep people entertained next season,” the tip reads.

Fans think the tip refers to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Sutton Stracke.

After the rumor was posted, it was shared on Reddit, where some fans expressed their disappointment.

“Well usually I have a love hate relationship with RHW. One year I love that star, the next I can’t stand. Loved Kenya, so I have a feeling Sutton won’t be my favorite or even voted for by myself,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I’d much rather see a change up in the cast and not the same old slots filled, but I won’t be surprised if this is true.”

“Casting needs to change it up,” another reply reads. “They go through the same categories every year. Football player, gymnast, bachelor star, housewife.”

Some people replied to say that they would love to see other types of sports players on “Dancing With the Stars,” especially more ice hockey players or retired baseball fans.

Fans Want Former Seasons Released on Disney+

Now that the show will be airing on Disney+, some fans are calling for previous seasons of the ballroom dance competition to be available to watch there as well.

At the time of writing, there is no way for fans to go back over 30 seasons to watch the show in its entirety. Instead, they have to look up certain dances on YouTube if they want to relive parts of the show.

“We need the older seasons on Disney plus too,” one person tweeted in reply to the promotional video.

Another fan wrote, “are you gonna add all the older seasons to Disney+ too?”

New host Alfonso Ribeiro is also excited about the move.

“I can’t wait to take the leap to #DisneyPlus with #DWTS! The new season is streaming LIVE on September 19, only on [Disney Plus],” he tweeted.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

