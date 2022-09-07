DWTS Officially Reveals First 2 Season 31 Contestants

“Good Morning America” is officially announcing the full cast of celebrities and professional dancers on September 8, but on September 7, they announced the first two contestants and they are making “Dancing With the Stars” history — the first mother-daughter pair on the show with TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi D’Amelio.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Mother-Daughter Pair is So Excited to be Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On “Good Morning America,” Charli and Heidi said that they could not be more excited about joining “Dancing With the Stars.”

“We were filming our Hulu show, ‘The D’Amelio Show,’ at the time, and all of sudden they’re like PR wants Charli and I on the phone, on a zoom right now. We htought we were getting canceled! … then we sat down at the Zoom and they told us. I was in shock for myself. I could see why they would want [Charli, but not me],” said Heidi, though later she revealed that she danced as a teenager and she hopes it’s like riding a bike.

“I didn’t think they were being real, I thought it was a prank,” said Charli about when they got the call. She added, “I’m so excited for both of us.”

Charlie added, “My sister [Dixie] is definitely on my side, she is my roommate, she has to root for me … it would be nice to have some smack talk, but she still is my mother. … I do have to remember she is my mom and I have to respect her.”

Charli also said that while she is famous for her TikTok dances, she does want to work hard to learn the ins and outs of ballroom dancing, which is an entirely different thing — but she also wants to maybe incorporate some moves from her famous TikTok dances.

“I think when it comes to the actual choreography, I would love to do a nod to why I am even here and what got me here, but I really am going to work on the technical parts of ballroom dance,” said Charli.

The news of the D’Amelios being cast was first broken by “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt and TMZ. Tune in to “Good Morning America” on Thursday, September 8 to get the full cast list and roster of pro dancers.

The D’Amelios Are Also Reality Stars

Heidi and her husband Marc and their two daughters, Charli and Dixie, are also reality stars. Their show “The D’Amelio Show” premiered its first season in 2021 and the second season is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 28 on Hulu.

The season two description reads:

From public relationships, to private struggles, to new pursuits, with millions watching their every move, each decision The D’Amelio family makes comes with unfathomable pressure and scrutiny, in an era when comments and opinions are hard to tune out. Dixie and Charli struggle to separate their own self-love and identity from their online presence. Marc and Heidi parent in uncharted territory, as they try to protect their family from new pitfalls at every turn. With their spectacular rise comes one-in-a-lifetime opportunities from business to personal relationships, but can they hold on to what matters most–staying together as a tight-knit family?

Charli is also no stranger to dancing. Not only is she a TikTok star, but she appeared alongside “Dancing With the Stars” stars Derek Hough and Julianne Hough in their “Step Into The Movies” special back in March 2022. Charli played the Frances “Baby” Houseman to Derek’s Johnny Castle when they re-created the big finale from “Dirty Dancing.”

In an interview with E! News, Hough called Charli a “dedicated” learner who really surprised him.

“For me personally, I think Charli D’Amelio [surprised me the most],” said Hough. “She’s this huge TikTok star and she’s taking the world by storm with social media. People know her for TikTok dances, but this is different, right? This is, like, it’s like ‘Dirty Dancing.’ I was teaching her how to salsa, to ballroom dance, essentially. And we only had a very little amount of time together. But she was so dedicated.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

