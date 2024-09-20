Former DWTS Pro Questions Season 33 Pairing: ‘There’s a Disconnect’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” celeb Cheryl Burke thinks controversial season 33 contestant Anna Delvey was paired with the wrong pro dancer.

The 33-year-old “fake heiress” is partnered with first-time pro dancer Ezra Sosa this season. But Burke thinks she would have a better shot with seasoned DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Burke said of Delvey, “I really wish that she would have been paired with Val. Because I think Val would have cracked her open a little bit as far as like finding some sort of emotion, whatever emotion she needed to express. Because I think that there’s a disconnect.”

Burke noted that part of the “disconnect” is that Delvey feels attacked by angry fans so she’s putting her guard up. “Honestly the one thing that she can do if she really wants to change people’s minds and perspective is to really open up. And showcase anger if it’s anger, sadness if it’s sadness,” Burke suggested. “Like it’s the one expression on her face almost looks like a little bit, like, entitled and looks like she doesn’t want to be here. And I know that that’s not the case.”

“She has potential, but what she needs to understand is not just a dance competition at all,” Burke said. “Actually, I would say it’s more of a ‘who are you as a person’ competition. Like, how vulnerable will you be? That comes first.”

Burke noted that she can’t “relate” to Delvey because her walls are up. “But I get it too. And also, accountability,” she added. “If you can’t do the wall coming down at least just… it’s not about paying people back either. It’s just about just sorry. Like I’m so sorry if I, whatever it is. And that is, I haven’t heard that yet.”

Carrie Ann Inaba Noticed a Change in the Ballroom When Anna Delvey Danced

Play

In 2019, Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, was convicted of defrauding businesses while posing as a German heiress, per CNN. Currently, under house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor attached to her ankle. While she has noted in multiple interviews that she served her time in prison and paid restitution, Delvey’s DWTS casting has caused quite a controversy with fans.

On the season 33 premiere, Delvey was described as a “fashionista” and “entrepreneur.” She performed a cha-cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” scoring a respectable 18 out of 30 points from the judges. But the mood in the ballroom was somber.

During her critique of the dance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba implored the audience to give Delvey a chance. “When you came out on the dance floor, there was a shift in the energy in this room,” Inaba told Delvey, before addressing the live studio audience. “I just want to say, let’s all just give this a chance. Because I can imagine that this is scary for you. I’m not pro or against what you’ve done, but this is about your dancing here, so let’s all give her this space, please.”

Ezra Sosa Is Thrilled to Have Anna as His Partner

While Burke thinks Delvey and Sosa are a mismatch, the first-time pro couldn’t be more proud to have the controversial celeb by his side.

“I love Anna because she keeps it real,” Sosa, 23, told TV Insider in a September 2024 interview. “She’s got nothing to hide. I’m very excited she’s my partner.”

Delvey agreed, telling the outlet, “I’m very happy that I got him and not somebody else. I didn’t want to end up with somebody who’s like earnest or too serious.”

Burke’s pick for Delvey, Val Chmerkovskiy, is partnered with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks this season on “Dancing With the Stars.” They scored 19 points for their cha-cha.