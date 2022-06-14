Former Pro Would ‘100 Percent’ Return to DWTS

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lacey Schwimmer has gone on record saying that she would “100 percent” return to the show if they asked her to come back. Find out why and other fun tidbits she recently revealed during an Instagram question-and-answer session with her fans.

Lacey Said Being on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was ‘Nothing But a Positive Thing’

In a Q&A with her followers, Lacey was asked if she would return to “Dancing With the Stars” if they asked and she said absolutely, saying it was nothing but a positive experience for her.

“One-hundred percent, I would definitely go back,” said Lacey, adding, “It has been nothing but a positive thing for me and my career. Yep, it’s a great experience, so yeah.”

Lacey was a pro on the show from season seven in 2008 through season 13 in 2011. She was partners with Lance Bass, Steve-O, Mark Dacascos, Kyle Massey, Mike Catherwood and Chaz Bono, finishing as high as third place with Lance Bass and second place with Kyle Massey. Fans have been clamoring for her to return, writing in a Reddit thread that she was “ahead of her time” as a pro and they’d love to see her back on the show.

Hilariously, Lance Bass revealed on an episode of “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” that one of the judges — Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, or Bruno Tonioli — became a little inebriated at a cast party and admitted that they didn’t like his partner, aka Lacey, saying that she was kind of the bad girl of ballroom.

“[Lacey] was new, she was the bad girl of ballroom and the judges just hated her and we felt it. We made it to the finale … and then we go have drinks at one of the judges’ houses and they had a little too much to drink and one of those judges was like, ‘You know we can’t stand your partner?’” revealed Bass, adding, “I’m like, ‘Why am I working my a** off then?!’”

Lacey Has Been Busy Writing Music and Teaching Dance

In the fan Q&A, Lacey was also asked about her biggest pet peeves and she listed, “People who are mean to animals, laziness, users, liars, people who teach things they are unqualified to teach, smoothies with banana in it.”

Could that possibly be a dig about dance teachers who aren’t qualified to teach dance? Lacey has been hard at work teaching ballroom dancing through her convention, Lacey’s Ballroom Project, which she says is for any dancer of any age and ability.

The website says, “Whether you are a trained ballroom professional or a jazz dancer just starting out, The Ballroom Project caters to all with a focus on proper education of technique, basics, and combos. … Our faculty of famous ballroom professionals are truly world class in their specific genres and by the end of this dance packed day you will not only take away fun combos, but actual knowledge and skill in ballroom!”

She also writes music with her longtime boyfriend, Frankie Moreno. A 2021 profile in the Las Vegas Sun said that Lacey has co-written a lot of Frankie’s No. 1 hits.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Share Their Beautiful Proposal Video