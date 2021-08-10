Fran Drescher Approached by ‘Dancing With the Stars’ For Season 30

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” begins airing on Monday, September 20, 2021. That means that the cast of the show is set to be announced within the next month, and some celebrities have been able to reveal that they were approached by the show.

Fran Drescher, “The Nanny” actress, told Extra that she was approached by the show, though she has chosen not to move forward with the opportunity.

“Yes, they did ask me, but I’m way too busy and clumsy,” she told Extra.

Drescher Was Rumored to Be on the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast

Drescher revealing that she had been approached lends some credibility to a source that previously spoke to OK! Magazine about the celebrities being approached by “Dancing With the Stars.”

At the time, the source told OK! that people on the “top of producers’ wish lists” were Drescher, Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives of New York City” fame and country singer LeAnn Rimes.

Rimes formerly competed on “The Masked Singer,” which could lend some credibility to her openness to compete in a reality dance competition.

According to OK!, Meghan McCain was also possibly approached, “but her departure from ‘The View’, which is the same network, has made that more complicated.”

Another celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the cast is actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage, according to OK! magazine.

OK! Magazine also reported that the show is looking for another controversial figure for the upcoming season, and they have reportedly looked at casting ex-White House Advisor and Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. However, the report stated that there is uncertainty over whether she would be “too controversial” for the show.

The Celebrity Cast Has Yet to Be Announced

While the celebrity and professional dancer portion of the cast for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 has yet to be announced, there are a few people definitely coming back to the ballroom in 2021.

The judging panel will consist of Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, and Tyra Banks will once again return to host the show.

New mothers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson both hope to return to the ballroom.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Arnold said that she wants to get back to dancing, and new mom Witney Carson opened up to Us Weekly about the possibilities of returning to the ballroom for season 30.

“That’s the goal,” the 27-year-old told the outlet. “That’s what I’m working toward. That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for right now.”

Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko spoke with ET Online about their hopes to return to the ballroom.

“I don’t know, and I don’t want to count any chickens before they hatch,” Burgess shared at the time. “But I would love to be back. They are my family. I loved being back last season. It felt so good coming home.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy will not be returning, and professional Cheryl Burke has also said that she isn’t sure that she’ll be returning, Heavy reported in February.

