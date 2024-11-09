DWTS Alum Limps to Ambulance After Multi-Vehicle Crash

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” got into an ugly crash in the middle of a racing event. Season 25 DWTS contestant Frankie Muniz will fully recover, according to TMZ on November 9, but the accident looked bad.

The crash happened while Muniz was participating in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race, TMZ reported. After the crash, Muniz was seen on camera limping toward an ambulance.

Frankie Muniz Said the Incident Was ‘Unfortunate’

According to TMZ, the accident happened in Phoenix, Arizona. The race took place on November 8.

While Muniz looked roughed up and limped to the ambulance after the multi-car crash, he was able to speak with reporters a short time later.

“Unfortunate. I got a good opportunity to run with some guys, I made some passes,” Muniz told the press.

He continued, “Lost a few spots on restarts, then went back out and passed them again.” TMZ indicated that the accident happened at that point.

Racing journalist Peter Stratta shared the video clip of Muniz speaking to the press via X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the unfortunate ending, Muniz said it was a good experience for him to learn how to get by people, as he hadn’t had much of a chance to do that before.

At the time of the crash, Muniz found he had “Nowhere I could go,” but he was “learning a lot.”

Muniz added he was “excited for next season.”