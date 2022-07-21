‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Hates How Show Portrayed Them

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and actor Frankie Muniz says the show exaggerated his experience with memory loss while he was a contestant on the show.

Muniz was a contestant during 2017’s season 25 of the ballroom dance competition show. He later co-hosted “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” as well.

During his time on the ballroom competition, Muniz participated in the theme week called “Most Memorable Year,” where he was asked to remember things about one specific year of his life.

In a new interview, Muniz shared that production chose the year 2001 for him, and then when he couldn’t remember specifics about the year, edited it so it looked like he had memory loss.

Muniz Says He Was Assigned the Year & He Couldn’t Remember Specifics at the Time

#DWTS made us all believe Frankie Muniz has memory problems?!!!! 😱 Via @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/3gxf9QKZaC — Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) July 20, 2022

Muniz was a guest on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, and he spoke about his experience on the show. He says that production told him that his most memorable year was 2001, and he said that he had to really think about what was happening to him in 2001.

“For the ‘Most Memorable Year’ episode, they told me my most memorable year was 2001,” he said. “And I go, ‘I don’t really know what happened in 2001. I don’t really know what to say,’ and they’re like, ‘why?'”

He went on to say that he didn’t remember anything about 2001, but producers edited it so it would look like he had “zero memory of anything.”

He said the story was then taken by the press and started to spread so he couldn’t fix the narrative.

Muniz Says People Think He Has Memory Problems Like In ’50 First Dates’

Muniz went on to reference the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movie 50 First Dates where the lead woman has amnesia and her boyfriend has to show her a video each day to tell her who he is.

“No, I knew I was Malcolm!” Muniz said, referencing his time as the lead in the show “Malcolm in the Middle.” “I just did a lot of stuff! I don’t remember everything.”

The actor shared a story about his grandfather bringing up a memory but he doesn’t remember it, but it’s not because of memory issues, it’s because the specific time wasn’t as memorable for him.

“I like to talk about it now a little bit,” he said. “Because now I have a better understanding of what it is. Or, what I think it is. You know, because people come up to me all the time and be like, oh, ‘do you know who you are? Your name is Frankie Muniz. You’re an actor. You’re now trying to be a racecar driver.'”

Muniz shared during his time on the show that he had suffered from mini strokes, but they did not lead to amnesia. They were caused by severe migraines, according to E Online.

Muniz previously addressed the memory “issues” portrayed by the show during an episode of the podcast “Wild Ride!”

“I just think it’s the fact that I did so f***ing much in that time frame that, of course, I can’t remember all of it,” Muniz said at the time.

