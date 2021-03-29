PHOTOS: DWTS Finalist Welcomes a Son – Learn His Sweet Name

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” finalist Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price. They welcomed a bouncing baby boy last week and have now revealed his sweet name and first photos in an Instagram post.

Muniz Says He Never Expected The Impact His Son Would Have On Him

In a beautiful Instagram post full of photos of the new baby, the “Malcolm in the Middle” star revealed that his son’s name is Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born March 22 at 11:15 a.m. and he weighs 7 pounds. The actor also said he had no idea how his life would change the moment he first saw his new baby.

“[The birth] was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me,” said Muniz. “Honestly, I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I’ve been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be.”

Muniz went on to say that he has been “very emotional” lately thinking about making the world better for his wife and child — and he has given up riding motorcycles because it’s too dangerous.

“I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them,” wrote Muniz. “I’ve even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you @pogmuniz.”

Muniz’s “Dancing With the Stars” family was quick to jump in with their words of congratulations.

“Love him already!!!” wrote Witney Carson, who recently welcomed her first son too. Carson partnered with Muniz in season 25 where they finished in third place.

“Congrats BP!” wrote professional dancer Alan Bersten, as did Lindsay Arnold.

Emma Slater chimed in with, “I love this name so much. He’s an angel already. Congrats to you both!” and Artem Chigvintsev added, “What an awesome name love it, what a stud.”

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Cody Linley wrote, “Congratulations to you and your family bro! I’m so happy for you!” and Nikki Bella, who also competed on season 25 alongside Muniz, wrote, “Love this! Love him! My goodness that face!!! Welcome to the world, Mauz.”

Paige Price Also Shared an Emotional Message About Their Son

Muniz and his wife Paige met in February 2016, became engaged in November 2018 and eloped in October 2019. They then held a wedding for friends and family on February 21, 2020, the four-year anniversary of when they first met, according to People. They now own and run Outrageous Olive Oils and Vinegars in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona.

In her own Instagram post about their new baby, saying she is overwhelmed, proud, and a little scared about breastfeeding. She also revealed that his name, Mauz, rhymes with “pause” in case their followers weren’t sure how to pronounce it.

“No words can express what it feels like to be a new mom. My entire life, I was terrified of children and having that responsibility to raise them into good human beings,” wrote Price Muniz. “Today, I am so proud of the fact that I have an ultra-strong boobie hungry little monster that I get to call my own! Mauz Mosley Muniz was born on March 22, and weighed in at exactly 7lbs. He’s literally my dreamboat. Now, to get a handle on this whole breastfeeding thing… yiiiiikes.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

