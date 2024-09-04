‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast for Season 33 Officially Revealed

The season 33 cast of “Dancing with the Stars” was just announced on “Good Morning America.”

Ahead of the official September 4 announcement, ABC only revealed one season 33 contestant. Fans had plenty of theories about which celebrities they thought would hit the dance floor this fall. However, ABC managed to throw in a few surprises.

On August 22, “Good Morning America” shared that fresh off of the Olympics in Paris, France, gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik would join “Dancing with the Stars.”

Now, the rest of the cast has been announced. Who will be angling for the season 33 Mirrorball trophy this fall?

The Season 33 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Features Some Big Names

In addition to Nedoroscik, the season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity cast includes:

The Season 33 DWTS Pro Dancers Are a Familiar Bunch

The professional dancer and celebrity partnerships for “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 cast were announced on “Good Morning America” on September 4, as well.

Many “Dancing with the Stars” fans had already put together their theories regarding the pro slate for season 33, and insider Kristyn Burtt provided a lot of clues via her TikTok page.

Witney Carson previously confirmed her return to “Dancing with the Stars” after taking a season off. Other pros that fans anticipated returning on the female side included Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson, and Daniella Karagach.

On the men’s side, Burtt shared on September 3 that “Dancing with the Stars” promoted Ezra Sosa to be a pro. Fans also expected to hear that Val Chmerkovskiy, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, and Pasha Paskov would be on the season 33 cast.

Sasha Farber was expected to be a troupe member. Now, however, he is partnering with Tran in a last-minute shift.

When “Dancing with the Stars” debuts on September 17, viewers can expect to see the following pairs hitting the dance floor: