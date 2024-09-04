‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast for Season 33 Officially Revealed

The season 33 cast of “Dancing with the Stars” was just announced on “Good Morning America.”
Ahead of the official September 4 announcement, ABC only revealed one season 33 contestant. Fans had plenty of theories about which celebrities they thought would hit the dance floor this fall. However, ABC managed to throw in a few surprises.
On August 22, “Good Morning America” shared that fresh off of the Olympics in Paris, France, gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik would join “Dancing with the Stars.”
Now, the rest of the cast has been announced. Who will be angling for the season 33 Mirrorball trophy this fall?
The Season 33 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Features Some Big Names
In addition to Nedoroscik, the season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity cast includes:
- Danny Amendola is a former professional football player who was in the NFL for 13 seasons.
- Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, notes People. She was the subject of the 2022 Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” which shared the true story of Sorokin pretending to be an heiress.
- Joey Graziadei, who starred as “The Bachelor” on ABC for season 28.
- Dwight Howard most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers as a professional basketball player.
- Chandler Kinney starred in the Disney “Zombies” movies as well as “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”
- Ilona Maher competed in the Paris Olympics on the United States rugby team.
- Brooks Nader is a model who has appeared in the “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit Issues each year since 2019.
- Phaedra Parks appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” as well as “Married to Medicine” and “Traitors.”
- Eric Roberts is an actor who has appeared in hundreds of projects and has dozens more in the works, according to his IMDb page. He is also the brother of Julia Roberts and the father of Emma Roberts.
- Tori Spelling starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210” from 1990 to 2000, appearing in nearly 300 episodes as “Donna Martin.”
- Jenn Tran is coming straight off a heartbreaking finale for her season of “The Bachelorette” and headed to the dance floor.
- Reginald VelJohnson is an actor known for his work on “Family Matters,” “Die Hard,” “Ghostbusters,” and dozens of other projects.
The Season 33 DWTS Pro Dancers Are a Familiar Bunch
The professional dancer and celebrity partnerships for “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 cast were announced on “Good Morning America” on September 4, as well.
Many “Dancing with the Stars” fans had already put together their theories regarding the pro slate for season 33, and insider Kristyn Burtt provided a lot of clues via her TikTok page.
Witney Carson previously confirmed her return to “Dancing with the Stars” after taking a season off. Other pros that fans anticipated returning on the female side included Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson, and Daniella Karagach.
On the men’s side, Burtt shared on September 3 that “Dancing with the Stars” promoted Ezra Sosa to be a pro. Fans also expected to hear that Val Chmerkovskiy, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, and Pasha Paskov would be on the season 33 cast.
Sasha Farber was expected to be a troupe member. Now, however, he is partnering with Tran in a last-minute shift.
When “Dancing with the Stars” debuts on September 17, viewers can expect to see the following pairs hitting the dance floor:
- Amendola and Carson
- Delvey and Sosa
- Graziadei and Johnson
- Howard and Karagach
- Kinney and Armstrong
- Maher and Bersten
- Nader and Savchenko
- Nedoroscik and Arnold
- Parks and Chmerkovskiy
- Roberts and Stewart
- Spelling and Pashkov
- Tran and Farber
- VelJohnson and Slater
