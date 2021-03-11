This Gymnastics Superstar Turned Down ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Gymnastics star and champion Gabby Douglas recently won season one of The Masked Dancer, but she also revealed that she turned down Dancing With the Stars before ever making it onto the show.

According to Hollywood Life, Douglas said she previously turned down Dancing With the Stars but the show could still be something she wants to do in the future.

“I’m going to keep [dancing], and I’m definitely going to keep improving my style of dancing,” she told the outlet.

Douglas Said She Turned Down ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Douglas added that she was approached to do Dancing With the Stars in the past.

“I’ve actually been approached to do Dancing With the Stars several times and unfortunately, I turned them down,” she told the outlet. “Sorry guys! There’s just something about The Masked Dancer that really drew me in because it’s more about having fun than dancing and really bringing that light and not about judging and criticism or even denying.”

She added, “It was really character-driven and how can my character feel this energy in this performance.”

Douglas said she could see herself going on Dancing With the Stars in the future, but when she was originally approached, that wasn’t the time for her to be on the show.

Douglas is Excited About the Future of Gymnastics

Douglas opened up about her sport, gymnastics, to Hollywood Life. She said she’s happy with the way that the sport has been evolving.

“It’s so crazy because even every Olympics, even college gymnastics will shine light across gymnastics or vice versa and so you see every Olympics, the code would change and even the style of gymnastics would change,” she said. “It’s always changing, so we’ll see where it’s going to be in a few years.

She added, “I’m still realizing the impact that I made even within the sport because it happened so fast and I just take it all in stride… so much has happened and honestly, I’m so grateful, but I’m realizing the fullness of what I did in the sport of gymnastics.”

Following her win on The Masked Dancer, Douglas took to Instagram to celebrate the competition and her partner on the show, Grant Gilmore.

“A ride I will always remember,” she wrote. “Thank you so much for everything. Being your partner was truly a joy, your constant love, support, patience, hard work and energy you brought every day was so reviving. It was always a sugary delight to perform alongside you.”

She added, “Thank you so much for every single laugh, every single tear, all of the ups and all of the downs, thank you for every single moment because those moments made this beautiful and indelible journey. I love you forever.”

She also thanked the show for having her.

She wrote, “It was a huge honor to be a part of the show. I loved every single moment. I loved that you all made it about family, heart, passion, joy, and character. I will forever cherish this experience.”

