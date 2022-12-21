DWTS Season 31 Contestants Dial Up the Flirt & Fans Are Loving it

Two “Dancing With the Stars” contestants are still flirting on social media well after the season ended.

Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino, who both competed on season 31 of the reality dance show, have been leaving very flirtatious messages on each other’s Instagram accounts for weeks.

Although Windey has said that she and Guadagnino just like to “stir the pot,” she’s also said that she would actually go out on a date with the “Jersey Shore” star.

After the season 31 finale aired, Windey chatted with Us Weekly and was asked if she’d ever go out with Guadagnino. “I would at this point,” she said. “I could use a pick me up.” And while it’s unclear if Guadagnino feels the same, the two have really been leaning into people shipping them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Hinted She’d Like to Take a Bath at Guadagnino’s House

Fans wait for Windey’s comments on all of Guadagnino’s posts and vice versa, many showing up in the comments section just to write things like, “I’m just sitting here waiting for gabbys post…” Most of the time, one of them delivers.

On December 11, 2022, Guadagnino posted a house tour on Instagram and Windey didn’t miss a beat.

“I’m a big view guy,” Guadagnino said in the video. He also said that he keeps things “simple” and added that he likes to cook. When it came to the bathroom in his place, Guadagnino said he’s not much of a bath guy but wanted the tub in cast he ever gets a girlfriend.

“I never use the tub. If I ever have a girlfriend, she could, like, take a bath,” he said in the video.

Windey showed up in the comments to let the reality star know that she is a bath fan.

“I love baths,” she wrote.

“Can you test it out for me?” he asked.

Several fans commented on the thread suggesting the two stop playing around and actually go out on a date.

Windey Said That Guadagnino Was Her Celebrity Crush

Windey decided to do an “Ask Me Anything” on her Instagram Stories and when someone asked her who her celebrity crush is, she responded by sharing a photo of Guadagnino.

Several people on Reddit shared their thoughts about Windey continuing to get people going.

“Gabby knows what she’s doing posting Vinny as her celeb crush. I love how unserious she is and keeps fueling those dating rumors lol,” one person wrote.

“Can’t wait for people to think she’s being serious about Vinny lol,” someone else added.

“This ship is the definition of beating a dead horse, and they continue to play into it. It’s so dumb,” a third Redditor weighed in.

“The dwts tour next month is going to be so interesting to see how they interact,” a fourth posted. Indeed Windey and Guadagnino will reunite on a couple of tour stops. Windey will be co-hosting the tour alongside Emma Slater and Guadagnino will be performing in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

