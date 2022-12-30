DWTS Fans Are Excited for Potentially Romantic Runner-Up & Pro Pairing

Although season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” has come to an end, some fans are still keeping tabs on the contestants and are really excited to see some of them perform on tour.

One person that many fans are excited to see on tour is “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey. Although she’s been labeled as a co-host alongside ballroom pro Emma Slater, Windey (and Slater) will still be performing various routines on the different tour stops beginning in 2023.

Windey won’t be joined by her season 31 partner Val Chmerkovskiy, however, as he will be welcoming a child with his wife, Jenna Johnson, in January. Instead, Windey will mingle with other pros, including Alan Bersten, whom she’s danced with before. And, after she shared sneak peek of one of their dances together, fans took to Reddit to react.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Excited to See Windey & Bersten Dance Together on Tour

Shortly after Windey shared a behind-the-scenes look at a dance that she was rehearsing with Bersten, several fans expressed their excitement on Reddit.

“Love when they dance together,” one person wrote.

“Ahhh can’t wait to see them on tour!” another Redditor added.

“I’m loving these two together,” a third comment read.

“I’m excited for this pair, I bet she would’ve have done some really cool lifts this season. Maybe on tour?” a fourth fan wondered.

And while Windey is excited to head out on tour with her new friends, she has admitted that it’s going to be kind of “weird” not having Chmerkovskiy by her side.

“It’s gonna be so weird going on tour without Val. I mean, he was really my safety net, kind of my protector. We had so many rituals. He knew when I was nervous. We just had a good energy about us on show day, so I hope there is going to be someone that I can go to when my nerves are getting the best of me,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Some Fans Noticed Windey & Bersten’s Chemistry on DWTS

During season 31, Bersten stepped in to dance with Windey when Chmerkovskiy was ill, and fans loved every minute of their performance. In fact, many pointed out their incredible chemistry in the ballroom and some fans even wondered if there could have been a romantic connection between them.

“YAY GABBY!! BOO ERICH!! GO ALAN!! I’ve heard he has chemistry w everyone (and that’s kinda his job lol) but I really felt like I could feel it,” one person wrote in a Reddit thread about their dance.

“I mean she should def hit up Alan and go out for a drink, but that’s just my opinion,” someone else suggested.

Nothing came out of Windey and Bersten’s dance at the time, however, and she has since been flirting with season 31 competitor and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. Although Windey has said that she and Guadagnino are just friends are are having fun with their Instagram flirtation, she has said that she’s open to going on a date with him.

“Everyone needs to ask Vinny what we’re waiting for,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We do live in different states, so I guess it’s kind of hard, but, I mean, he has a car, drive on over to Colorado,” she added.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Make a Joint Announcement