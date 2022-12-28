DWTS Season 31 Semi-Finalist Is Ready to Date Another Ballroom Star

Although season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is over, two contestants from the season are keeping their flirtation going.

Semi-finalist Gabby Windey and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino have been leaving each other silly, sweet comments on social media, which evidently was an “inside joke” that took on a life of its own. At least, that’s how Val Chmerkovskiy described it on the November 18, 2022, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast.

Meanwhile, Windey maintained that she and Guadagnino were just “friends” only to later tell Us Weekly that she would consider going on a date with him if he asked. “I would at this point. I could use a pick me up,” she told the outlet. Fast forward a couple of weeks and it sounds like Windey has put the ball in Guadagnino’s court.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Has Said That Long Distance Is the Main Issue

With Windey living in Colorado and Guadagnino in New York City, the distance between them isn’t conducive to dating. Couple that with Windey on tour with “Dancing With the Stars” in 2023, and it seems like their schedules may not give them the opportunity to go on an actual date.

In an interview with E! News, Windey left the door open.

“You get to know the other celebrities on ‘Dancing with the Stars’,” Gabby said. “So, we formed a friendship right away and I feel like our senses of humor are really similar. I was so tunnel vision during the competition. I was like, ‘I’m here to win’ and I didn’t have room for anything else. So, we live in different states, but we are having fun. We’ll see,” she added.

There are a couple of tour stops that Guadagnino will be a part of in the new year, so it’s entirely possible that he and Windey could end up going out on a date.

Windey Also Said She’s ‘Waiting’ on Guadagnino to Make a Move

Windey isn’t in any kind of rush to jump into another relationship, but she did say that she’s waiting on Guadagnino to ask her out.

“Everyone needs to ask Vinny what we’re waiting for,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We do live in different states, so I guess it’s kind of hard, but, I mean, he has a car, drive on over to Colorado,” she added.

“If he doesn’t ask me on a date on tour then he’s officially dead to me. Heard it here first,” Windey said with a smile.

For the time being, however, Windey and Guadagnino are still flirting on social media.

“Did you like those flowers? I’ll get you pink next time,” Guadagnino commented on a photo of Windey in which she was standing next to some white flowers.

“For you, every hour is golden,” Guadagnino commented on another photo of Windey who was catching some sunlight at she snapped a selfie.

As for what Windey has to say about it, well, she’s loving it.

“It’s been fun to flirt in the comments,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Honestly, the response has been so amazing, not that that’s been why we’re doing it, but to know so many people support us [has been nice].”

