DWTS Finalist Makes Major Social Media Change After Season 31 Wrapped

A “Dancing With the Stars” finalist is cleaning up her Instagram feed weeks after confirming that she’s single.

Gabby Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer on the finale of “The Bachelorette.” When she went on to do DWTS, Schwer appeared to be in full support of her, even appearing in the audience a couple of times, early on in the competition.

However, fans were quick to notice that Schwer’s appearances in the ballroom became less — and Windey wasn’t wearing her engagement ring — which led to speculation that the two had split. Sure enough, during a pre-dance package on the show, Windey confirmed that she and Schwer ended their engagement.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” Windey told her season 31 dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy during rehearsals.

And while some people may have been hopeful that Windey and Schwer would work things out after DWTS ended, Windey has gone ahead and deleted all pictures of her ex from her Instagram account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Hasn’t Made Any Other Public Statement About Her Split From Schwer

For Windey, what she said on DWTS was enough to address what happened between her and Schwer and she never addressed the split again — on social media or elsewhere.

After the November 14, 2022, episode of DWTS aired on Disney+, Schwer took to his Instagram Stories to speak out about the split in his own words.

“A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby. The reality is that we ultimately we’re not each other’s people – it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” he wrote, adding, “We met in a very unique situation in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back. Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things. I will always root for her and I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale.”

Schwer has not deleted photos of Windey from his Instagram account, though it appears he no longer follows his ex on the platform. Windey also removed Schwer from her “following” list.

Fans Reacted to Windey’s Social Media Changes on Reddit

Someone took to Reddit to point out that Windey had cleaned up her Instagram feed, removing all traces of Schwer and many “Bachelorette” fans reacted.

“Gabby is an accomplished person with a career and a former side gig that was fun. Erich is an unemployed man looking for a promising career opportunity. They were never a match because they are in different places in life,” one person wrote.

“They are now supporting one another from even more afar than before,” someone else added.

“I honestly can’t believe they broke up so quickly after she made a fool of herself defending him. It’s embarrassing!” a third Redditor wrote, referring to Schwer’s blackface photo that surfaced after the season wrapped.

