‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist Breaks Silence on Split From Fiancé

“Dancing With the Stars” front-runner and former “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey broke her silence on her split from fiance Erich Schwer during the semi-finals episode of the show.

Before the show aired, Windey promised fans answers to a lot of their questions, and she delivered during her pre-recorded packages during the show.

Windey and her fiance, Erich Schwer, were engaged coming out of the “Bachelorette” finale, but People announced their split on November 4, 2022 after weeks of fan speculation.

Before the announcement, Windey told Fox News that “life is just really busy” and the couple was “going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

What Windey Said About Her Relationship

During her pre-recorded package on “Dancing With the Stars,” Windey opened up to her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, about her breakup.

Windey and Chmerkovskiy performed the Waltz during the first half of the night, and when Chmerkovskiy told her that they wanted to channel love in their dance, she opened up about the breakup.

“For me it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” Windey said. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step or in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life.”

She was grateful for her dad and her stepmom for showing her what a healthy relationship looks like.

“Never placing blame, or you did this, or that… it doesn’t matter,” she said to Chmerkovskiy.

Their dance was suitably emotional, with Windey tearing up on the floor. They left the judges nearly speechless.

“The choreography, the execution of the dance, the beautiful momentum, just flawless,” Derek Hough told the two after they danced.

Bruno Tonioli called the Waltz “stunning” and shared that he thought Windey “pulled it through beautifully.”

Carrie Ann Inaba was grateful for Windey sharing her story from a “human” and “vulnerable” place.

Windey was supported by her friends in the audience including her co-“Bachelor” Rachel Recchia.

“There’s so many factors just in being able to stay present at practice and being able to give your all,” Windey said after she danced.

She added, “Val makes it so easy, he’s such a great friend, such a great partner.”

Some Fans Want Windey to Host ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are hoping for a change-up in the hosts going into season 32 of the show. Tyra Banks is joined by Alfonso Ribeiro for season 31 after the show’s move from ABC to Disney+.

During some of the live shows of season 31, fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on who should host the next season.

“Can we keep Alfonso [Ribeiro] and then have Gabby [Windey] be the host on the floor in the next season of #DWTS?” one person wrote on Twitter. “She would be awesome and not attempt to steal focus.”

Another person tweeted, “You see the CHAOS Gabby brings lmaooo. She need to be the host next season #dwts.”

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are hoping that Windey will be one of the celebrities to join the season 31 live tour, which is set for tour dates starting in January 2023.

“Gabby host tour w Emma [Slater] challenge,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. The season finale is set for Monday, November 21, 2022.