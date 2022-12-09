Season 31 Ballroom Romance Rumors Heat Up After Finale

Two “Dancing With the Stars” contestants have been leaving each other flirty messages on social media and their back-and-forth hasn’t stopped.

Season 31 finalist Gabby Windey and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino have dialed up the flirt over the past few weeks. Although the season has wrapped, the two are still at it, leaving fans hopeful that the two will actually end up going on a date.

On the November 18, 2022, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Windey explained that she and Guadagnino are “friends”

“We were like, on the show together. Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But it did happen out of nowhere,” she said. She added that people have been “blowing up in the comments,” which she thinks is “hilarious.”

Despite just being “friends,” Windey and Guadagnino are keeping their flirtatious messages going, which has caused fans to beg them to date.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Called Guadagnino a ’10’

In some of their recent online banter, Windey let Guadagnino know that he’s a “10” in her book. The comment came on a post that Guadagnino shared on November 28, 2022.

“Ya’ll need to get with a strong 7/8 with a good personality. If he’s too hot he’s not gonna be funny or cook,” Guadagnino captioned a video of himself dancing.

“When you’re medium hot but somebody fine likes you,” read the caption on the video itself.

It didn’t take long for Windey to weigh in.

“Honestly a 10,” she wrote.

Hours before, Guadagnino shared another Instagram post with the caption, “If I’m a lot, go find less.”

Windey didn’t miss a beat.

“A lot of you is never enough,” she commented.

On November 24, 2022, Guadagnino shared a photo of himself with the caption, “thankful for my haters,” and Windey was in the comments once more.

“Thankful for you,” she said, adding a red heart emoji.

Windey Said She Would Go on a Date With Guadagnino

In an interview with Us Weekly after the season 31 finale, Windey was asked if she would ever go on a date with Guadagnino.

“I would at this point. I could use a pick me up,” she responded.

And it seems fans are ready for it, too. In fact, many have been commenting on Guadagnino’s posts, usually in response to Windey’s comments, telling them to hurry up and date already.

Nearly every time Guadagnino posts something to Instagram, fans take to the comments to see what Windey is going to say.

“I’m just sitting here waiting for gabbys post,” one fan commented on Guadagnino’s Instagram share on December 2, 2022.

“Can’t wait to see what gabby says to this,” someone else wrote.

“Anyone else in the comments looking for Gabbys comment,” a third Instagram user asked.

Windey didn’t drop in on Guadagnino’s post, but fans are still hoping that the two end up turning their friendship into something more. Windey is fresh out of a relationship, however, splitting from her fiance Erich Schwer just a few weeks ago.

