Fans Wonder if DWTS Season 31 Competitors Unexpectedly Found Love in the Ballroom

A “Dancing With the Stars” finalist and another season 31 competitor have been flirting on social media and fans are enjoying their friendship — and wondering if there might be more going on between them.

“Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy will be competing in the finals on November 21, 2022. They have been working very hard in rehearsals leading up to the final night of competition, but Windey has also been fairly active on social media, too, especially when it comes to interacting with one of her season 31 co-stars.

Over the past week or so, Windey has been flirting with “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. The two appear to have a friendly relationship after competing on the same season, though their messages to one another have some fans wondering if they would ever date — or if they are actually really into each other.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey & Guadagnino Have Left Flirty Comments on Each Other’s Instagram Posts

On November 15, 2022, Guadagnino shared a picture of himself lounging on a couch while looking out the window.

“Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” he captioned the snap. Fans were quick to notice Windey’s comment.

“omw,” she responded.

“Patiently waiting while you kill the finale,” Guadagnino wrote.

Meanwhile, Guadagnino has visited Windey’s Instagram feed more than once. After solidifying her spot in the finale, Windey shared a post thanking fans for their support.

“Good job Baby mamma,” Guadagnino commented.

“My main man,” Windey replied.

Two days before, Windey shared a photo of herself with the caption, “As basic as they come.” Guadagnino commented on that post, too.

“As basic as a Starbucks on sunset blvd,” he wrote.

“If that’s wrong I don’t wanna be right,” Windey responded.

Windey Is Recently Single But Fans Think She & Guadagnino Would Be a Good Match

Windey is newly single after she and “Bachelorette” pick Erich Schwer ended their engagement.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren’t each other’s best match,” she told Chmerkovskiy during DWTS rehearsals.

The next day, Schwer shared a statement of his own on his Instagram Stories.

“The reality is that we ultimately we’re not each other’s people – it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” he wrote.

Regardless of Windey’s recent split, fans have been going crazy over the exchanges that she’s had with Guadagnino and many think that the two should date.

“Gabby is the one,” one person commented on Guadagnino’s Instagram share.

“Match made in heaven,” another comment read.

“Whhhhhaaat! Y’all have broken the internet,” a third Instagram user said.

“I’m so here for this!!! Comedic chemistry you to [sic] probably have,” a fourth added.

Dozens of fan comments have also stacked up on Windey’s posts with many DWTS fans totally shipping the two reality stars.

