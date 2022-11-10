‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Want Front-Runner to Take Over as Host

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are hoping for a change-up in the hosts going into season 32 of the show. Tyra Banks is joined by Alfonso Ribeiro for season 31 after the show’s move from ABC to Disney+.

During some of the live shows of season 31, fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on who should host the next season.

“Can we keep Alfonso and then have Gabby [Windey] be the host on the floor in the next season of #DWTS?” one person wrote on Twitter. “She would be awesome and not attempt to steal focus.”

Another person tweeted, “You see the CHAOS Gabby brings lmaooo. She need to be the host next season #dwts.”

“Can gabby replace tyra as a #dwts host??” one person tweeted after the season premiere. “her and alfonso click so well.”

Some People Hope Windey Will Join the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are hoping that Windey will be one of the celebrities to join the season 31 live tour, which is set for tour dates starting in January 2023.

“Gabby host tour w Emma [Slater] challenge,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Slater is set to host the “Dancing With the Stars” tour alongside a celebrity guest that has yet to be announced. Each year, some of the season’s celebrities join the professional dancers on tour, but they have not yet been announced.

Another person wrote, “Need Gabby to tour and cohost with Emma #DWTS”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Features 8 Professional Dancers

The “Dancing With the Stars” 2023 tour, simply titled “Dancing With the Stars Live 2023,” features eight professional dancers from the show.

Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, and Sasha Farber will all be on the tour, and they’re set to be joined by troupe members Alexis Warr, who was on last year’s tour, and Kateryna Klishyna, a newcomer to the series.

The tour will conclude on March 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for all dates are available to purchase online.

Windey has been partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy for season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and the two have been front-runners since the beginning of the season, consistently earning high scores from the judges, even when Windey had to dance with Alan Bersten when Val Chmerkovskiy contracted COVID-19.

The week before, Windey thanked Chmerkovskiy on Instagram.

“I wish I could dance this dance 100 times,” she wrote. “The rumba was deceptively difficult but thanks to @valentin’s teaching, patience, and creativity it was a joyu to perform. Thanks to him I am now officially hooked on the drug that is ballroom dance. And thanks to you all I get to do it again next week! I can’t wait.”

Chmerkovskiy commented to reply, “This caption is such a joy to read. Ballroom dance looks amazing on you, and I appreciate you taking on this challenge head on and with the right intentions.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. The season finale is set for Monday, November 21, 2022.