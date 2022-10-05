‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Wants to Quit ‘Every Day’

“Dancing With the Stars” is not always an easy journey for celebrities, and for some, it includes wanting to quit the show and pushing through anyway.

That’s the case for “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey, she recently told E! Online. Windey is partnered with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy for season 31 of the show.

“I want to quit every day – sorry,” Windey told E! Online. “But I think it’s natural to embrace those feelings, ’cause it’s so hard, and that’s what makes it so much more rewarding is knowing that you’re constantly overcoming bump in the road, bump in the road.”

She added that her fiance, Erich Schwer, has been a huge help in keeping her in the competition, keeping her grounded and helping her push through the mental aspects of the competition.

“I know he’s gonna be proud of me no matter what,” Windey told the outlet. “I could go up there and stand for a minute and a half and he’d be like, ‘That’s my girl!'”

Windey Continues to Find Herself at the Top of the Leaderboard

Throughout the first three weeks of competition, Windey and Chmerkovskiy have found themselves at or near the top of the leaderboard, tying for first during the second and third weeks of competition.

After their dance on James Bond Night, Windey said on Instagram that she’s grateful for the entire process.

“Everyone around us makes us feel so incredibly special. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world on Mondays (and most other days) wearing amazing pieces, getting pampered by hair and makeup and being surrounded by people who really care about my happiness,” she wrote.

She added, “@valentin has been one of the greatest blessings by pushing me constantly in a supportive way and also taking time to celebrate my progress. I’ve grown so much as a dancer and as a person in these last few weeks. Here’s to another week of living out a dream!”

Chmerkovskiy Thinks Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Is The Most Intimidating

For many dancers, Len Goodman, 78, who has been a judge on the show since the beginning and is a former ballroom competition judge, is the most intimidating, but that’s not the case for Chmerkovskiy.

Goodman sits on the panel with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he doesn’t think Goodman is the most intimidating judge.

“We have such a different relationship with the judges than I think people think we do, you know?” Chmerkovskiy told the outlet. “The most intimidating … obviously, the answer [for others] is Len because Len is, you know, he’s kind of no-nonsense. With Len, I don’t find him intimidating because I navigate in his lane.”

Chmerkovskiy added that he’d love to have a table full of Goodmans.

“For me, I think that the most challenging judge out there would probably be Carrie Ann just because she kind of gravitates in the department and the lane that I’m not really [great at],” Chmerkovskiy shared. “I mean, I’m good at [that] as well, but I think as a female adjudicator, me being partnered with female celebs, you know, that that could be a more intimidating perspective to perform in front of.”