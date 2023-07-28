Gabby Windey Soft Launches New Romance (& Fans Think It’s With a DWTS Personality)

Gabby Windey is moving on. The former “Bachelorette” star appears to have a new man — and she soft-launched the romance on Instagram.

On July 23, 2023, Windey shared a few photos from what she’s been up to “l8ly.” She shared a series of snaps from her day-to-day, including one with her dog and another of a lobster roll. In the last photo, Windey was sitting in the backseat of a car and a man’s arm could be seen next to her — and it appeared as though his hand was on her leg.

Fans picked up on the soft launch right away — and Windey didn’t deny it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby Windey Hasn’t Revealed Who the Guy in Her Life Is

After checking out all of Windey’s posts, some fans said they noticed a man’s arm in one of the pictures.

“Gabriela there’s a man in these photos!!!” one person wrote. Windey replied to the comment with a string of eyeball emoji.

“The softest launch of all time we must respect it,” someone else added.

“Miss windey who’s the man???” a third Instagram user asked.

“OK but are we counting the arm as a soft launch?” a fourth wondered.

Windey was on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” Although she didn’t find love with Echard, she did become close friends with Rachel Reccia — both of whom were in Echard’s final three. The girls were both left heartbroken by Echard and were asked to both hand out roses on the first official joint season of “The Bachelorette.”

On “The Bachelorette,” Windey ended the season engaged to Erich Schwer. The two split early on in the “Dancing With the Stars” season.

Some Fans Tried to Guess Who Gabby Windey’s New Guy Is

Some fans think that Windey might be dating someone from her “Dancing With the Stars” past.

During Windey’s time on season 31, fans linked her to “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. When the two started exchanging flirty messages on each other’s Instagram posts, some fans were convinced that they were an item.

“It was like, kind of a thing. We’re still talking. He came on tour for, like, a week. And we had a ton of fun together. He is, just like a good friend. He gets it, you know? He spent his life on reality TV. He’s really smart. He’s really funny. He’s, like, hot,” Windey told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the April 25, 2023, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

Meanwhile, some fans think that Windey’s new guy could actually be ballroom pro Alan Bersten. The two developed a friendship while on the show — and even hung out after the live tour.

“They’re both single. He wants to find love and so does she,” a source told People magazine. “He asked her out. This is their first date. They haven’t been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this,” the source added.

On Bristowe’s podcast, Windey said that she and Bersten weren’t an item.

