Fans Think DWTS Frontrunner Has Split From Her Boyfriend

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is in full swing and frontrunners in the competition have already set themselves apart from the pack.

As things get more intense for the remaining dancers, the pressure is on in more ways than one. Aside from keeping up with rehearsals, there is also the social media aspect of the show, and the dancers are having to promote themselves and ask for votes week over week.

With part of the focus on social media, fans have noticed that one thing in particular appears to be missing from Gabby Windey’s timeline and her Stories — her fiance Erich Schwer.

Windey and Schwer got engaged on the finale of “The Bachelorette” and had been sharing photos and videos of one another on social media relatively frequently. Schwer even found himself in the ballroom cheering Windey on at the beginning of the season. However, Windey has some fans convinced that she and Schwer have broken up.

Heavy has reached out to Windey for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Hasn’t Been Wearing Her Engagement Ring

Whether she’s dancing on show night or sharing posts on her Instagram account, fans have noticed that Windey has not been wearing her engagement ring.

This seems to be the main reason that fans think that she and Schwer ended things.

“I think the best concrete evidence is the missing ring, but maybe she just lost it? Lol,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the possible split.

“When it comes to BN relationships, not wearing the engagement ring is highly correlated with an eventual breakup,” someone else wrote.

Interestingly, other Redditors don’t think that Windey’s decision not to wear her ring means the two have split.

“As a newly engaged person I don’t wear my ring all the time. Sometimes I forget or I’m doing something where wearing it would be inconvenient. I don’t think her not wearing her ring is as big a deal,” another Reddit user pointed out.

On October 19, 2022, Windey shared some photos of herself in her “Prom Night” dress and, on the 25th, Schwer popped by the comments section to leave just one word. “Hot,” he wrote.

“Please tell me y’all are still together and in love??? PLEASE!!!!!” someone posted under Schwer’s comment. For what it’s worth, Windey and Schwer still follow each other on Instagram.

Windey Did an Interview in Which She Talked About Schwer

Although Schwer hasn’t been in the ballroom in a couple of weeks, he did take to his Instagram Stories on Monday, October 24, 2022, to share a post encouraging fans to vote for Windey. Although he didn’t write anything personal on the post, fans did notice that he shared it.

“I don’t think so.. he shared a story on how to vote for gabby,” one person said on Reddit.

“Re-sharing a story (not even his own story or photo of her) on how to vote is truly bare minimum behavior even for keeping up appearances,” someone else countered.

In an interview with Us Weekly on October 24, 2022, Windey was asked how her fiance felt about her getting in touch with her emotional side while dancing with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Before Windey could answer, Chmerkovskiy said, “left out.”

Windey did tell the outlet that her fiance is “supportive.”

“Erich’s really supportive,” Windey said with a laugh. Chmerkovskiy also laughed. “I think, you know, it’s a learning curve for all of us. We’ve never been in this arena before, but it was great having Jenna [Johnson Chmerkovskiy] coming in to the rehearsal space,” she added.

