Fans Are Concerned About DWTS Frontrunner Ahead of the Finals

A “Dancing With the Stars” frontrunner may have some sad news to share with fans, though she appears to be keeping up with appearances for the time being.

Many fans are convinced that Gabby Windey, who rose to reality television fame on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” before becoming “The Bachelorette” alongside Rachel Recchia, has split from her season pick Erich Schwer.

The two haven’t made any public appearances together in a few weeks — on social media or otherwise — and a recent interview that Windey gave was vague, leading fans to believe that she and Schwer have ended their engagement.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Wasn’t Convincing When Asked if She & Schwer Were Still Together

Following the October 31, 2022, episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Windey was asked if she and Schwer were still together.

“I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” she told Fox News. “So, I understand their concern but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar,” she added.

Shortly after the interview was posted, several “Bachelorette” fans took to Reddit to share their feelings on Windey’s interview, many saying that they think the reality star and her beau are “done.”

“Yup, they’re done. Idk why people say shit like this without saying it. If they were together it’d be an easy YES answer lol,” one person wrote.

“The look to the side. Not saying no we’re are not broken up. Yeh it’s not looking good,” someone else agreed.

“Wtf kind of answer is that? They are broken up,” echoed a third Redditor.

“She had to think WAY TOO HARD about how to not say, ‘We’ve broken up.’ Because if it was, ‘We’re doing great, Erich is travelling right now and busy with work but we FaceTime every day and support each other that way until we can be together’ — then she would have said exactly that. The fact she had to look off camera, and use hand movements to help her brain catch up to the lie… egads,” a fourth comment read.

There Have Been Other Clues About the Status of Windey & Schwer’s Relationship

Split rumors have been circulating for weeks since fans noticed that Windey hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring. Moreover, Schwer was in the audience for a couple of Windey’s dances, but hasn’t been in attendance the past couple of weeks.

Interestingly, Schwer has posted about Windey on show nights, encouraging fans to vote for her. On October 31, 2022, Schwer wrote that Windey had been “crushin it” on his Instagram Stories. He hasn’t posted anything else about Windey on his Stories or otherwise.

A week prior, Windey spoke with Us Weekly and was asked how her fiance felt about her getting up close and personal while dancing with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Erich’s really supportive. I think, you know, it’s a learning curve for all of us. We’ve never been in this arena before, but it was great having Jenna [Johnson Chmerkovskiy] coming in to the rehearsal space,” she told the outlet.

