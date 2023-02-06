Gabby Windey Says ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Has Been ‘Wild’

Former “Bachelorette” and “Dancing With the Stars” star Gabby Windey is currently on tour with the latter show, and after a month of tour dates, she’s opening up about her experience.

The “Dancing With the Stars” tour has been “wild,” Windey told The Enquirer in Cincinnati.

“We are in a new city every day, so that’s been kind of wild,” she said. “You never know where you’re going to wake up. Well, you do know, but I don’t because I don’t keep track. But it’s been great.”

The reality TV star also compared being on tour and performing in front of a live audience every day to a drug.

“I think that’s why so many people do it,” she told the outlet. “It gives you such a rush that you want more and more of. But sleeping on the tour bus is a challenge. Not everyone has that problem, but I do. Other than that, it’s really fun.”

Windey Is the Only Celebrity on All Tour Dates

While multiple celebrities joined “Dancing With the Stars” for the live tour, Windey is the only one who signed up to join every date. Her co-stars Daniel Durant, Vinny Guadagnino, Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio all joined for some date.

Windey acts as the co-host for the tour alongside professional dancer Emma Slater.

Some fans have begun shipping Windey with her co-stars Alan Bersten and Vinny Guadagnino.

“We just built a friendship, we have similar senses of humor,” Windey told The Enquirer of her flirting with Guadagnino. “We were at the studio around the same time a lot, so we naturally got to know each other. He was great. And when he came on tour for those couple days it’s nice to just have a friend, an outsider, because (performing on tour) isn’t our world. Normally, I’m here by myself, so it’s nice to have a comrade.”

In a December 17 interview with Us Weekly, however, Windey shared that she was open to getting to know the “Jersey Shores” star better and just “clicked” with him while they were both on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Former Tour Member Said Going on Tour Is Like a Party

Windey calling the “Dancing With the Stars” tour “really fun” is not a new sentiment.

“Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball Champion Jordan Fisher, who participated in the tour after his season of the show, called it a “party” when speaking with Heavy in 2022.

“That was a big vacation,” Fisher told Heavy. “You need to understand, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tour is very fun for everyone that’s on tour. It is, like, minimal work. It’s an hour-and-a-half-long show in a new city where there’s usually a casino adjacent. Or some really cool place to eat, or a really cool sports event of some sort with the rest of the cast. You become a family.”

He also said that the “Dancing With the Stars” cast truly does become a “family” during their time on the show “whether you like it or not.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023.