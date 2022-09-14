Fans Concerned for Season 31 DWTS Contestant: ‘I Hope She’s Okay’

A “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant has fans concerned after some feel like she’s lost weight since first appearing on television.

“Bachelorette” Gabby Windey will be hitting the ballroom with Val Chmerkovskiy when the show premieres on September 19, 2022, on Disney+.

“I think I grew so much the last two seasons [of the ‘Bachelor’ franchise] that now I get to really challenge myself in a different way. I think there is a lot of actual vulnerability that comes with this position, because nobody knows what you’re doing. Plus, you have to perform live. So it was good kind of building blocks for this,” Windey told People magazine after the official season 31 cast was announced.

Shortly after Windey was announced as part of the new cast, fans took to social media to discuss her decision to do the show and her chances of making it all the way. In addition, some people mentioned that they felt Windey looked like she lost some weight. Many agreed and showed concern for the reality star.

Here's what you need to know:

Windey Appeared on ‘The Bachelor’ & ‘The Bachelorette’ Before Joining DWTS

“Bachelor” fans have watched Windey on two reality television shows. First, she tried to find love with Clayton Echard on his season of “The Bachelor.” Although Windey almost made it to the end, she ended up heartbroken. She went on to hand out roses on “The Bachelorette,” and although the season hasn’t ended yet, she has sent all of her suitors home except for one; Erich Schwer.

Now that Windey is on DWTS, fans really feel like they know her — and many say they’ve noticed a change in her over the past few months.

“Gabby lost so much weight throughout the season. Her figure was perfect to begin with,” one person wrote in a private “Bachelor” fan group on Facebook.

“I also noticed that she seemed to be getting thinner and thinner. She looks tiny in her DWTS costume,” someone else commented.

“I feel the same way she looks like she’s gonna break into. She’s so unstable on her feet. I cannot imagine her on dancing with the stars,” a third Facebook user said.

“She’s too skinny now,” echoed another.

“I thought she looked so grossly thin towards the end,” a fifth comment read.

Official DWTS Cast Photos Were Released on Monday, September 12, 2022

Windey shared the first official picture of her with Chmerkovskiy on her Instagram feed on Monday, September 12.

“My dogs are already barkin,” she captioned the pic, making reference to her feet hurting. The feedback to the photo was positive and many fans seem excited to see Windey in the ballroom.

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy shared the same photo and asked fans to help with a team name. The top choice seems to be “Winkovskiy,” a portmanteau of “Windey” and “Chmerkovskiy.”

Chmerkovskiy seems ready for the new season and he’s stoked about his partner’s ability.

“Also my hammy was cramping during this particular pic so if the smile looks forced, it was. Gabs looks amazing tho, and if you liked her on the bachelorette wait till you meet her in the ballroom. Ballroom Gabby is next level,” Chmerkovskiy’s caption read, in part.

