Music Superstar Rejects ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Music Superstar Gene Simmons took to Twitter to turn down a stint on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

“Thank you @officialdwts Dancing With the Stars for the offer to be on the show,” he wrote in the tweet. “Respectfully passing. Wouldn’t be fair to the other contestants. I won the Twist contest back in the Stone Age.”

Simmons received a lot of love for his tweet, including many people saying they wished that he would do the show because it would be entertaining.

The Show’s Cast Will Be Revealed on September 8

The cast for the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 will be officially revealed on September 8, 2022, on “Good Morning America.”

The premiere date is in line with previous seasons. It’s the same date of the season 30 cast reveal, though two cast members for season 30 were revealed at the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour on August 26, 2021. Those cast members were Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee and pop superstar JoJo Siwa.

Siwa went on to be the runner-up that season.

Who Is Returning For Season 31?

So far, the only official announcements when it comes to which cast members will be making a return for season 31 have to do with the judges and the hosts.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will be returning for season 31. The hosts for the upcoming season are Tyra Banks, who will be on her third season, and Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro, who was announced as a host in July 2022.

The season is set to premiere on September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Disney+. This will be the first competition show to stream live on the platform, and it will be airing without commercials, at least for the first season on the network.

There are sure to be leaks and early announcements about the casting for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. The professional dancers will likely know if they were invited back and who their partners are by the end of August 2022, and photos of celebrities arriving to film for rehearsals will likely be leaked and analyzed by eagle-eyed fans ahead of the actual reveal date.

The first promotional video for the season was released on August 11, 2022.

The video features clips from animated Disney movies including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Lion King,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and more. The promotion also features judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman as well as host Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Now that the show will be airing on Disney+, some fans are calling for previous seasons of the ballroom dance competition to be available to watch there as well.

At the time of writing, there is no way for fans to go back over 30 seasons to watch the show in its entirety. Instead, they have to look up certain dances on YouTube if they want to relive parts of the show.

“We need the older seasons on Disney plus too,” one person tweeted in reply to the promotional video.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

