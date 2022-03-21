Details About DWTS Pro’s Alleged Affair With His Dance Partner Shared in New Blind

On season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” an alleged affair took on a life of its own, causing some crazy internet rumors, and plenty of drama for fans to think about.

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause was paired with Gleb Savchenko for the season, and rumors were flying that the two had been having an affair. At the time, Savchenko was married. However, during the season, Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova, announced they were divorcing after 14 years together.

According to Hello! magazine, Samodanova accused Savchenko of “ongoing infidelity” in court docs. Although Savchenko denied cheating on his wife, rumors that he was having an affair with Stause kicked into high gear.

At the time, Stause released a statement and she also denied having a relationship with her DWTS partner. “I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to Page Six.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time,” Stause continued.

It didn’t take long for her to be romantically linked to another DWTS pro, Keo Motsepe. However, many people thought the relationship was simply a cover to hide Stause’s relationship with Savchenko.

On March 21, 2022, a blind posted by Bravo and Cocktails has some interesting claims about what really went down — allegedly.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Anonymous Source Claims Stause & Motsepe’s Relationship Was Indeed Fake & Explains Why Savchenko’s Wife Never Confirmed it

In the blind sent in to Bravo and Cocktails, an anonymous source claimed that Stause and Savchenko did have an affair while she was on the show — and Savchenko’s then-wife found out about it.

“She had an affair with a married man. She broke up his marriage,” the source wrote. “The wife didn’t come out and say it, although she posted in a fury alluding to it, because ultimately she needs to support her children with his check from the show. A family show doesn’t want that kind of scandal,” the source continued.

“THIS is why the starlet pretending to have a ‘relationship’ with another dancer. That was fake. His ‘rebound’ after him and his wife was fake too,” the source added, alluding to the romance that Savchenko had soon after his split.

“Why do you think the four of them all vacationed together?! What did the other two get out of it? They were unknowns in Hollywood and they got press,” the blind continued.

Stause’s Relationship With Jason Oppenheim Was Just for Publicity, According to the Source

After ending her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” many believe that Stause and Savchenko ended their alleged romantic relationship. It didn’t take long for Stause to announce that she and Motsepe had broken up, either.

“Chrishell and Keo broke up earlier this week. It was a mutual break up with no hard feelings on either side. They both felt like it was time to move on from the relationship, but remain cordial and friendly,” a source told E! News in February 2021.

From there, Stause dated her boss, Jason Oppenheim, who is on “Selling Sunset.” Oppenheim previously dated Stause’s good friend, Mary Fitzgerald.

However, the anonymous source told Bravo and Cocktails that Stause’s relationship with Oppenheim was just for publicity.

“She dated her boss, publicly, again that was just to get people to watch the show. It wasn’t a real thing although she hooked up with him,” the source claims.

Stause and Oppenheim are no longer together.

READ NEXT: Popular ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Finally Sets a Wedding Date